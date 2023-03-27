Yer a father, ‘Harry’: Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Daniel Radcliffe is gearing up for a new project: fatherhood.

The “Harry Potter” star, 33, and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, are expecting their first child together, a representative for the actors confirmed Monday.

The couple began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings,” in which Radcliffe portrayed Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg and Darke played one of his love interests.

Since then, Radcliffe has touted his relationship with Darke. In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, he said his romance with Darke was “the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone.”

“You want that person to be your best friend,” he added. “In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

Radcliffe and Darke have also shared the screen in TBS’ “Miracle Workers,” which stars the “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” actor.

Darke has also starred in the TV series “Moonshine,” “Dietland” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She told People in 2018 that she and the “Swiss Army Man” star bonded over their love for acting.

“There’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you,” she said. “He helps me make self-tapes sometimes. He’s a great reader, by the way. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career.”

In 2019, Radcliffe revisited his first scene with Darke for an interview for PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing.” He recalled their time on “Kill Your Darlings,” which included a sexually explicit scene.

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he said.