Sports >  Outdoors

49 Degrees North ski resort extends season

March 28, 2023 Updated Tue., March 28, 2023 at 11:10 a.m.

Daniel Voltz skis down a run at 49 Degrees North. Voltz, a patroller at the mountain, was selected to be on the Olympic Ski Patrol team. (Eli Francovich/The Spokesman-Review)
Daniel Voltz skis down a run at 49 Degrees North. Voltz, a patroller at the mountain, was selected to be on the Olympic Ski Patrol team. (Eli Francovich/The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

49 Degrees North Mountain Resort is extending its operating schedule. Originally the resort was set to close April 9, however a good late season snowpack, combined with more snow in the forecast and snowmaking has allowed the resort to stay open longer, according to Rick Brown the director of skier and rider services for the resort. 

Resort manager hope to add two or three weekends to the season. The resort will be closed during the week. Operating hours will be  Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will cost $49 for adults and $44 for youth. The following chairlifts will be open: Northern Spirit Express, Sunrise Quad, Silver Lode, Payday and the Gold Fever Conveyor

“It is so weather dependent with regard to how quickly the existing snowpack could diminish, so it’s hard to say exactly how long we will be able to stretch out the additional operations,” he said in an email. “That said, we have additional snow still in the forecast, and we are supplementing what is already a very good late season snowpack with some more snowmaking where conditions permit. We are hopeful that we will be able to add two or three weekends beyond our traditional closing which was scheduled for April 9th this year. Obviously guest turnout is another factor, but visitation continues to be strong for us, and the buzz around additional operating days has been really positive.”

For updates to operating schedule visit ski49n.com.

