Don Burgess, former professional hockey player and member of Spokane’s last Allan Cup championship team, dies at 76

By Howie Stalwick For The Spokesman-Review

Don Burgess, who starred on Spokane’s last Allan Cup hockey champions in 1979-80, died March 17. He was 76.

Prior to his senior amateur days in Spokane, Burgess played professionally for 12 years, including all seven seasons of the World Hockey Association. The WHA attempted to compete with the National Hockey League in the 1970s.

Burgess’ WHA career highs came in 1973-74, when he played in 78 games and recorded 30 goals, 36 assists and 66 points for the Vancouver Blazers.

Burgess ranked among the Western International Hockey League leaders with 41 goals and 83 points for the Spokane Flyers in 1979-80. The Flyers swept Cambridge, Ontario, in four games to win the Allan Cup, which was presented to the senior amateur champions of Canada and eligible U.S. teams.

A celebration of life for Burgess is being planned for April in Metaline Falls, Washington, where Burgess settled after his playing days. The date is set to be published on the websites of the Newport Miner newspaper and Sherman Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services of Newport, Wash.

Donations in Burgess’ honor may be made to the minor hockey organization in his hometown of Point Edward, Ontario. Mail donations to the Point Edward Minor Athletic Association, 31 Louisa Street, Point Edward, Ontario, Canada, N7V1W2.