Motorcyclist killed in Hayden collision

A Post Falls man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Monday afternoon, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle-versus-vehicle collisionat Prairie Avenue and Cornerstone Drive in Hayden about 4 p.m.

Wesley Coffey, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was shut down as a result of the collision.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.