News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist killed in Hayden collision

March 28, 2023 Updated Tue., March 28, 2023 at 4:46 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A Post Falls man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Monday afternoon, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle-versus-vehicle collisionat Prairie Avenue and Cornerstone Drive in Hayden about 4 p.m. 

Wesley Coffey, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was shut down as a result of the collision.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. 

