Motorcyclist killed in Hayden collision
March 28, 2023 Updated Tue., March 28, 2023 at 4:46 p.m.
A Post Falls man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Monday afternoon, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle-versus-vehicle collisionat Prairie Avenue and Cornerstone Drive in Hayden about 4 p.m.
Wesley Coffey, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was shut down as a result of the collision.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
