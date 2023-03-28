One shot and killed in west Spokane; suspect at large

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a west Spokane apartment complex, police said.

Officer Jacquie Valencia with the Spokane Police Department said the incident was reported around 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of Holy Names Court, which is near Spokane Falls Community College.

Valencia said responding officers found a man dead inside an apartment there.

Officers were looking for a suspect, who has not been publicly identified, as of Tuesday evening. A physical description of the suspect hasn’t been released.

SFCC’s Emergency Operations Hotline reported operations as normal at the campus.

Valencia said SPD isn’t yet sure what led to the shooting, but it doesn’t appear random.