Social Calendar

The Emerge Rummage Sale – Spring cleaning rummage sale, benefiting Emerge. Accepting donations of gently used and unneeded items. To donate, email programming@emergecda.com. Enter through the rear entrance on Lakeside. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

