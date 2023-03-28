Spokane unemployment rate for February was 6.6%

The February jobless rate for Washington climbed slightly to 4.6% compared to last year, and Spokane County’s jobless rate came in at 6.6%.

According to released Tuesday by the Washington state Department of Employment Security, Spokane County had 17,067 workers out of work and a total labor force of 272,985.

For the state, nonfarm employment increased by 15,300 in nonfarm employment. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that the private sector gained 12,600 jobs and the public sector grew by 2,700 jobs.

Overall, the state’s unemployment rate grew compared to the 4.3% for February 2022. Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.6% did not change from January, according to the ESD.