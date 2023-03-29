Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for March 30

Tip of the week

Washington’s Multi-season deer and elk tag applications offer a chance to extend your hunting season and get in on special hunts under any weapon type, but the deadline for application is Friday. There is no need to buy a deer or elk license or tag before applying for the multi-season tag. If selected for the 2023 multi-season tag, you can hunt in any open unit statewide during all general seasons starting with archery, then muzzleloader, and finally modern firearm. Multi-season applications can be purchased online or at dealer locations. For more information, you can also read the WDFW multi-season blog.

Heads up

Deer Lake in Stevens County is loaded with lake trout—too many as it turns out, and fishing for other fish species has been negatively impacted. Because of this, the Deer Lake Property Owners Association is sponsoring a fishing tournament May 6-7 and paying $10 for each lake trout weighed in, $300 for the most total weight by a single angler and $200 for the largest fish. Registration is Friday, May 5 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. or at 8:00 a.m. on May 6 at the Deer Lake Resort (509) 233-2081). Overnight accommodations are also available there. Registration forms are available at http://www.dlpoa.com/. Make sure to complete the liability form and the Washington watercraft inspection form. For more information contact Kevin Santora at (509) 994 4005.

Spectacle Lake and Washburn Island Pond in Okanogan County open to fishing on Saturday. Spectacle has a good population of rainbow trout. The predominant species in Washburn Island Pond are bluegill and largemouth bass. A Colville tribal fishing license is required to fish from the shore there on reservation property, but boat anglers only need a Washington state license. A Douglas Co PUD boat launch is located at the lake.

Overheard

In Idaho, there is now an archery turkey hunting opportunity within the Farragut State Park/WMA complex. This archery-only season, which occurs April 15-30, is only open to the use of archery equipment and all other turkey hunting rules must be followed.

Dworshak reservoir in Idaho will provide excellent fishing opportunities once again in 2023. Kokanee anglers should see improved opportunities and larger fish from 2022, and smallmouth bass anglers could experience some of the better bass fishing this reservoir has ever provided. Higher abundances of rainbow trout stocking will also continue to provide opportunities for both boat and shore anglers. Catchable-sized rainbows are stocked from May through October at the Dent Acres boat launch. They distribute well throughout the reservoir, especially on the lower end below Dent bridge. Anglers often encounter these trout in creek mouths or when trolling for kokanee, but they can also provide an opportunity for shore anglers, especially at the main campgrounds including Dent Acres and Dworshak State Park.

Braggin’ rights

Marco Silva caught a 33.50-pound channel catfish recently while fishing from shore on the Potholes Reservoir.

On March 21, Hayden Lake in North Idaho produced a new certified state record northern pike for Thomas Frances. The record fish weighed a whopping 40.76 pounds, was 49 inches in length and 26.5 inches in girth. The record was previously held by a fish that was also caught in North Idaho, in Lower Twin Lake. That fish, caught in 2010, weighed 40.13 pounds, and was 50.75 inches long and 22.75 inches in girth.