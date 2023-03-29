Gonzaga sophomore guard Dominick Harris enters transfer portal

From staff reports

Gonzaga sophomore guard Dominick Harris has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from the Athletic’s Tobias Bass Wednesday night.

Harris, a reserve guard who played in 10 games for the Bulldogs this season, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Murrieta, California, native appeared in 25 games during the 2020-21 season, recording 180 total minutes and averaging 1.4 minutes per game.

Harris underwent surgery for a right foot injury in October 2021 and missed the entirety of Gonzaga’s 2021-22 season. He announced he’d been cleared to participant in practices on Oct. 8, prior to the team’s Kraziness in the Kennel preseason scrimmage.

“Zag nation, once I get a solid month of practice with the guys, I will get my basketball legs under me then I will be ready to contribute to our winning culture this season,” Harris posted from his Twitter account.

Harris played sparingly as a redshirt sophomore as the third guard off Gonzaga’s bench, behind West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year Malachi Smith and sophomore Hunter Sallis.

Smith has the option to return to Gonzaga for his sixth season and Sallis is expected to return as a junior in 2023-24.

A former four-star recruit, Harris was part of Gonzaga’s “tricky trio” class, signing in the 2020 recruiting class along with eventual lottery pick guard Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther, the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer in 2022-23.

Coming out of Rancho Christian High School, Harris signed with the Zags in January 2018. He held offers from Georgetown, Denver, Eastern Washington, Portland and others.

Harris averaged 4.2 minutes and 1.5 points per game this season.