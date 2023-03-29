Prep roundup: Shadle Park baseball handles West Valley 12-1

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 2A

Shadle Park 12, West Valley 1: Dylan Kakuda and Andrew Fox scored two runs apiece, and the Highlanders (3-3) beat the visiting Eagles (3-3).

Pullman 14, Rogers 1: Max McCloy went 2 for 4 with two doubles, and the visiting Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0) beat the Pirates (1-5, 0-1). Brady Coulter had three RBIs for Pullman.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 22, North Central 18: Izzy Heister hit a home run, and the Tigers (2-3, 2-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-5, 0-5). NC’s Amber McElroy hit three singles. Grace Grant added two singles and a double for LC.

Ridgeline 18, Gonzaga Prep 10: Savannah Smith hit a home run and a double, and the visiting Falcons (1-4, 1-4) beat the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-4). Sydney Wysocki hit a home run for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 30, Ferris 0: Willow Almquist had three hits, including a double and a home run, and the visiting Wildcats (6-1, 5-0) beat the Saxons (2-3, 2-3). Jessica Waters hit a home run to go with her three hits and four RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Quincy Schuerman and Cassie Jay each hit a home run for the Wildcats.

Mead 12, Central Valley 2: Sophia Carpenter had three hits with two RBIs, and the Panthers (4-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Bears (2-4, 2-3). Campbell Grose added a hit with two RBIs for Mead.

University 14, Cheney 7: Natalie Singer hit two doubles and a home run as the visiting Titans (5-0, 5-0) beat the Blackhawks (3-4, 3-2). Tatum Sloan hit a home run for Cheney, and Maliyah Mann and Tayla Eliason hit a home run apiece for Mead.

2A

West Valley 14, Sandpoint 12: Sorrell Stewart drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Eagles (1-5) recovered from an eight-run deficit to beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Boys Soccer GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Ryan Fagerland and Noah Ragaza-Bourassa scored a goal apiece, and the visiting Blackhawks (7-1-0, 2-1) beat the Wildcats (0-6-0, 0-3).

Ridgeline 4, University 0: Braylon Heim-Renz scored two goals, and the visiting Falcons (5-1-0, 3-0) beat the Titans (1-7-0, 0-2-2). Griffyn Rider and Seth Johnson added a goal apiece for Ridgeline.

Mead 2, Ferris 1: Taj Willard scored a goal in the first half, and the visiting Panthers (4-1-2, 3-0) beat the Saxons (5-1-1, 1-2). Grant Giordano tied the game in the 63rd minute with a goal for Ferris, but Mead’s Ryan Taigen recovered the lead later in the second half.

North Central 4, Central Valley 3: Nathan Burkart scored the game-winning goal in the 78th minute, and the Wolfpack (2-5-0, 1-2) held off the visiting Bears (4-3-0, 0-3). CV’s Maddox Lopez knotted the game at 3-3 in the 76th minute. Musawer Sediqi scored two second-half goals for NC.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Lewis and Clark 1: Ryan Thompson and Andre Layman scored a goal apiece, and the visiting Bullpups (6-3-0, 3-0) beat the Tigers (6-1-1, 2-1). Benjamin Orton scored a goal for LC.