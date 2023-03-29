Spokane hosting world junior badminton championship this fall
March 29, 2023 Updated Wed., March 29, 2023 at 6:44 p.m.
Spokane has been selected to host the 2023 Badminton World Federation Junior Championships this fall at the Podium .
The event, which will run Sept. 24-Oct. 8, will involve 400 athletes from 50 countries.
“This is a milestone event for our organization and Spokane. We are honored to be the first American city chosen to host this prestigious event,” Ashley Blake, Spokane Sports CEO, said in a news release.
She also noted the event will mark the first time Spokane has hosted a world championship.
“With the support of BWF, Spokane Sports and our dedicated badminton community, we look forward to welcoming the world to the United States for this exciting competition,” Fred Tang, chairman of USA Badminton, said in the release.
The competition will include athletes who are 19 and younger.
The larger event in September follows the 2023 USA Badminton Junior National Championships that will be at the Podium in late June.
Volunteer opportunities and ticket information for the world championships will be announced at a later date, according to the news release.
