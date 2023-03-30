9 soldiers killed after Army helicopters collide over Kentucky

Mike Ives and Jenny Gross The New York Times

Nine soldiers were killed after two U.S. Army helicopters collided during a training mission near an Army base along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line Wednesday night, the Army said.

The two HH-60 Black Hawk assault helicopters crashed into each other about 10 p.m. during a routine training mission in Trigg County, Kentucky, Nondice L. Thurman, a spokesperson at the Army base, Fort Campbell, said in a statement. She added that the crash was under investigation.

The helicopters were from the 101st Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Campbell and is the Army’s only air assault division. The division said on Twitter early Thursday that the accident had resulted in several casualties, but it did not elaborate. “Right now our focus is on the soldiers and their families,” it said.

Later, another Army spokesperson, Dawn Grimes, confirmed that all soldiers who were on board had died.

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky had said earlier on Twitter that police and the state’s emergency management agency were responding to the crash. He said he was traveling to Fort Campbell to support troops and their families.

A Black Hawk helicopter can transport an 11-person infantry squad, and the HH-60 model can be used for air assaults, medical evacuations and other purposes, according to the Army.

In 2018, seven service members died when another type of U.S. military helicopter, an HH-60G Pave Hawk, crashed in Iraq. A military investigation later found that, as a result of a pilot error, the helicopter had struck a steel cable strung horizontally between two buildings.

The weather in the Fort Campbell area early Thursday morning was fair: calm winds, a visibility of 10 miles and a temperature of 39 degrees.

Fort Campbell sits on 105,000 acres that include parts of Trigg and Christian counties in Kentucky, and Montgomery and Stewart counties in Tennessee.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.