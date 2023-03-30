The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
45°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sex offender with a ‘pen pal’ arrested at Sandpoint High School, deputies say

March 30, 2023 Updated Thu., March 30, 2023 at 10:07 p.m.

Staff reports

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about a registered sex offender who was attending a musical performance at Sandpoint High School and is suspected of passing notes to a child.

David A. Stewart, 68, of Sagle, Idaho, is accused of prohibited access to children. He remains out of jail on bond. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said Stewart attended a performance of “Mama Mia” at Sandpoint High School on March 17 and was planning to attend another presentation on March 25.

Authorities found him inside Sandpoint High School and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said.

Bonner County investigators believe Stewart had been communicating with a minor through letters and referred to himself as a “pen pal” of the child. Investigators believe Stewart may have been communicating with other children in the community and are asking for anyone with more information to come forward.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety