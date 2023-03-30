Sex offender with a ‘pen pal’ arrested at Sandpoint High School, deputies say

Staff reports

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about a registered sex offender who was attending a musical performance at Sandpoint High School and is suspected of passing notes to a child.

David A. Stewart, 68, of Sagle, Idaho, is accused of prohibited access to children. He remains out of jail on bond. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said Stewart attended a performance of “Mama Mia” at Sandpoint High School on March 17 and was planning to attend another presentation on March 25.

Authorities found him inside Sandpoint High School and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said.

Bonner County investigators believe Stewart had been communicating with a minor through letters and referred to himself as a “pen pal” of the child. Investigators believe Stewart may have been communicating with other children in the community and are asking for anyone with more information to come forward.