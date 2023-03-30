Girl Named Tom parlays a backup plan into a music career and a tour coming to the Bing Crosby Theater

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

“Backup Plan” isn’t just one of the first singles from Girl Named Tom. It also describes the path traveled by the sibling folk trio. Vocalist-guitarists Caleb Liechty, 27, Joshua Liechty, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 22, each decided to attend medical school.

The secondary option was to form a band.

Girl Named Tom dove in backward, as most of their peers start by pursuing their dreams and then settle for safe, secure career paths.

However, Girl Named Tom’s backup plan is working. The emerging act from tiny Pettisville, Ohio, became the first group to win the music reality show “The Voice.” Girl Named Tom, which will perform Sunday at the Bing Crosby Theater, made waves after winning the 21st season of “The Voice” in December 2021.

“It was unbelievable,” Joshua Liechty said while calling from Nashville. “We went on a whim, thanks to Bekah. Auditions were closing and she somehow convinced Caleb and I to perform for 40 seconds in front of a monitor.”

The Zoom audition went well and the Liechty siblings harmonized their way into the hearts of judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.

“We just wanted more exposure,” Caleb Liechty said. “We never expected to win ‘The Voice.’ It was a great experience since it has given us so much confidence. America craves voices that sing in harmony. America let us know that by the response we received on ‘The Voice.’ ”

The Leichty siblings also morphed as musicians during their run on “The Voice.” We got great advice from all of the judges,” Caleb Liechty said. “Kelly Clarkson was amazing. We learned that we should let Bekah’s voice shine and let her voice just float over everything.”

A contract with Republic Records was part of the championship package for Girl Named Tom. Such deals are often a one, as in album, and done. However, it appears that Republic is in it for the long haul with Girl Named Tom.

“We have an arranged marriage with Republic,” Joshua Liechty said. “We were pleasantly surprised we weren’t dropped after our first year with Republic. They’re behind us and we’re working on releasing new music.”

Girl Named Tom will preview some fresh material and cover some of the songs they delivered during “The Voice,” such as Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Hopelessly Hoping,” Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind.”

“The song that had such an impact on ‘The Voice’ was ‘Dust in the Wind’ and we love singing that song,” Caleb Liechty said. “We enjoy doing the songs people know and love and we’re working hard on our new songs. I couldn’t be more pleased being in a group with my brother and sister.”

Music was always on in the Liechty house. Their father, Chris Liechty, played in a Christian rock band and their mother, Holly Liechty, sang in the church choir. “Our dad would break out the guitar and sing songs he wrote for us,” Caleb Liechty said. “Our mom would harmonize. Growing up with all of that was great.”

The Liechty kids were home-schooled and were always close. Bekah Liechty believes that helps keep the group on an even keel. “We have disagreements but we get along and we root for each other. I think being home-schooled is part of the reason why we have each other’s back. For so long, all we had was each other. Family means everything to us.”

Chris Liechty, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, was buoyed by his children’s experience on “The Voice.” He died in January of 2022.

“What we took from our father’s passing is that life is so short,” Joshua Liechty said. “You have to go for what you want to do. We don’t have all of the time in the world.

“So we’re not going to waste time. We’re going for it right now.”

