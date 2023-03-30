Prep roundup: Carter McPherson leads Cheney over G-Prep; Moscow throws combined no-hitter

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 14, Mead 0: Drew Rayment threw a no-hitter and the visiting Wildcats (6-2, 5-0) beat the Panthers (2-6, 1-4) on Thursday. Josh Tillet added two hits and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 4, Gonzaga Prep 2: Carter McPherson went 3 for 3 with one RBI and the Blackhawks (6-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-4, 2-3). Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 for Cheney. Hunter Derr had an RBI for G-Prep.

University 8, North Central 5: Elijah Williams had two hits and two RBIs and the Titans (4-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-5, 1-4). Anthony Nelson drove in two with three hits for NC. Logan Spradling added one RBI with a triple for U-Hi.

Central Valley 13, Lewis and Clark 7: Mason Heberlein homered and had three RBIs and the Bears (4-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 2-3). Logan Thome had three hits for LC.

Ferris 7, Ridgeline 6: Alex Williams went 2 for 3 with an RBI and the Saxons (3-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Falcons (2-5, 1-4). Easton Amend went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Nonleague

Riverside 10, Springdale 3: The Rams (1-3) beat the visiting Chargers (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Softball GSL 2A

Moscow 29, Pullman 0: Kelly Stodick and Sadie Neulan threw a combined no-hitter and the visiting Bears (7-1) shut out the Greyhounds (2-2) in a nonleague game. Megan Highfill hit for the cycle for Moscow.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 12, Lewis and Clark 2: Gracie Boe went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Wildcats (7-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-4, 2-4). Olivia Boures finished 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI for LC.

Mead 19, Cheney 9: Charlie Stern drove in four runs with four hits, including two triples and a double, and the Panthers (5-4, 5-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-5, 3-3). Maya De La Cruz went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Cheney. Campbell Brose added five RBIs and two hits for Mead.

University 16, Gonzaga Prep 0: Maliyah Mann homered and doubled and had four RBIs and the Titans (6-0, 6-0) blanked the visiting Bullpups (1-6, 1-5). Natalie Singer went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for University.

Central Valley 18, Ferris 4: Maddie Saty had two hits, including a home run, and six RBIs, and the Bears (3-4, 3-3) beat the visiting Saxons (3-3, 2-4). Donyelle Strauss led Ferris with two RBIs.

Nonleague

Priest River 13-5, Newport 0-23: Brodie Hansen hit a home run and knocked in four and the Spartans (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-3) in the opener.

Bella Boyd knocked in three runs on three hits and the visiting Grizzlies (3-3) beat the Spartans (1-1) to earn a split.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 0: Lucas Peterson scored two goals and the Eagles (6-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-5, 1-2). Jackson Bale and Cyler Petruso scored a goal apiece for West Valley.

Pullman 5, East Valley 0: Clarens Dollin and Carlens Dollin each had a goal and an assist and the Greyhounds (7-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-5, 1-2).

NEA

Medical Lake 5, Newport 4: The visiting Cardinals (1-8, 1-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-4).

Northwest Christian 8, Colville 0: Ethan Jones, Lincoln Crockett, and Ben Kinsel scored two goals apiece and the visiting Crusaders (4-2-0, 4-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-5-0, 1-3).

Lakeside 1, Riverside 0: Andrew Cardon, assisted by Noah Merrill, scored the deciding goal and the Eagles (2-4-0, 2-1) beat the Rams (2-3-0, 2-3).