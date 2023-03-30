This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
March 30, 2023 Updated Thu., March 30, 2023 at 5:01 p.m.
"Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer" by William W. Li. (Grand Central Publishing/TNS) (Grand Central Publishing/TNS)
Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Countdown,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
3. “I Will Find You,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
4. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)
5. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 13,” Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
6. “Smolder,” Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
8. “Bea Wolf,” Zach Weinersmith and Boulet (First Second)
9. “Worthy Opponents: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “The White Lady: A Novel,” Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer,” William W. Li, M.D. (Balance)
2. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond (Crown)
3. “Change Your Brain Every Day: Simple Daily Practices to Strengthen Your Mind, Memory, Moods, Focus, Energy, Habits, and Relationships,” Daniel G. Amen, M.D. (Tyndale Refresh)
4. “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home,” Benjamin Hall (Harper)
5. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Mark Hyman, M.D. (Little, Brown Spark)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
10. “Paris: The Memoir,” Paris Hilton (Dey Street)
