Visit Spokane hires Illinois tourism executive Rose Noble as new CEO

Visit Spokane announced Thursday it has hired Rose Noble to be the next CEO of the Lilac City’s destination marketing organization.

Noble, who starts her new position May 15, is coming to Spokane after serving as president and CEO of Galena Country Tourism in Galena, Illinois. She replaces Meg Winchester, who retired Jan. 1 after four years leading the organization. “Rose will be a great addition to the team,” Visit Spokane Board Chair Meg Barbieri said in a news release.

“Tourism is a $1.2-billion industry in Spokane County, so her understanding and experience in marketing strategies will be invaluable.”

Visit Spokane spokeswoman Kate Hudson said the organization hired a search agency and the search committee picked Noble over several candidates, including many from the Spokane area.

“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to move to such a beautiful place with my husband and three children,” Noble said. “I’m looking forward to leading, promoting and advocating for Visit Spokane.”