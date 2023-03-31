Prep roundup: Grant Yost hits 8th inning walk-off for Gonzaga Prep baseball; Jalen King homers twice for University

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 6 (8): Grant Yost hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning and the Bullpups (5-4, 3-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (7-1, 5-1). Briggs Beaudoin went 3 for 4 with two runs and Cavan McKeirnan had two RBIs for G-Prep.

University 26, North Central 0 (5): Jalen King went 4 for 4 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and nine RBIs and the visiting Titans (5-4, 3-3) shut out the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5). Elijah Williams allowed two hits over five innings with five strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for University.

Mead 6, Mt. Spokane 4: David Barnes hit a two-run double and the visiting Panthers (3-6, 2-4) beat the Wildcats (6-3, 5-1).

Lewis and Clark 9, Central Valley 6 (6): Cooper Jefferies had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs and the Tigers (4-4, 3-3) came from behind in the sixth inning to beat the visiting Bears (4-4, 4-2) at Hart Field. Parker Ereaux pitched two scoreless relief innings for LC.

Ridgeline 8, Ferris 6: The host Falcons (3-5, 2-4) beat the Saxons (3-5, 2-4).

Softball NEA

Deer Park 13, Medical Lake 3: The host Stags (6-0, 3-0) beat the Cardinals (4-3, 1-2).