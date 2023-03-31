Trump arraignment set for Tuesday afternoon, and he will plead not guilty

By Patricia Hurtado Bloomberg News

Donald Trump will be arraigned in the criminal case against him on Tuesday afternoon following his indictment Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The former president will hear the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and will enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing at the New York State Supreme courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing details that haven’t yet been announced.

Law enforcement officials will meet Friday afternoon, ahead of Trump’s arraignment, to discuss security measures to be taken at and around the courthouse, the person said. Expected attendees include the New York Police Department, the Secret Service, New York state court officials and court officers, who see to security inside the building, as well as representatives of Bragg’s office.

The plans are currently to close down Centre Street, where the courthouse is located, and Baxter Street, which runs behind it, to all vehicles.

On Thursday Trump became the first former U.S. president to be indicted, when a Manhattan grand jury Bragg had convened in January determined there was enough evidence to proceed with a case against him. Bragg’s office said it had been in contact with Trump’s lawyer to coordinate the former president’s surrender.

Bragg has been investigating Trump’s role in hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump. Trump denies the affair and any wrongdoing and has called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. He is running for the Republican nomination for next year’s presidential race. Bragg is a Democrat.