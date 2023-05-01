Bloomsday 2023 looks to bounce back from pandemic as registrations, vendors increase

Bloomsday boosters say early numbers show a continued bounce-back year for the Inland Northwest’s biggest road race following the pandemic.

“Our numbers are like our weather right now. They’re improving every day,” Mark Starr, a member and past president of the Bloomsday nonprofit board, said.

As of Saturday, 29,021 runners had registered to run either the virtual race or line up at the start of the 12-kilometer course beginning Sunday morning. That’s an increase of about 1,100 participants from a week before the race in 2022, according to Bloomsday officials.

Organizers expected the return of warm temperatures and sunny skies to continue to boost sign-ups as race day approaches.

“I think this weekend’s weather is really going to cause a huge registration push,” said Jodi Suter, Bloomsday race coordinator.

Suter and Behany Lueck, sponsorship and communications coordinator for the race, are sharing duties as the public-facing representatives of the annual event that will mark its 47th running in 2023. That’s after the board of the nonprofit that ran the race accepted the resignation of previous race director Jon Neill in October, who stepped down citing a toxic work environment.

Neill said he didn’t have any comment on this year’s race when reached by phone this week. He doesn’t plan to run in Bloomsday this year.

Bloomsday’s board decided that running the race was a bigger job than one person should carry, Lueck said.

“Initially, there were a lot of questions, a lot of strong feelings about it,” Lueck said.

“Bloomsday, in general, was on a growth spurt, Starr said. “There’s a lot of stuff that needs to get done, and it was getting to be more than what a race director’s position could do.”

Questions from Bloomies this year have mostly focused on construction along the route, organizers said. North TJ Meenach Drive headed south from Northwest Boulevard has been closed since early March for completion of a stormwater project, but the bridge has remained accessible and will be open for runners on Sunday.

That means runners won’t be able to avoid what comes next on the course.

“I’ve had to say, ‘Sorry, but you’re still going to have to run up Doomsday Hill,’ ” Lueck said, referring to the incline up Pettet Drive that runners must scale as they approach the 5-mile mark of the course.

Runners that scale Doomsday are treated to a water station, a towering vulture and, often, a cool treat handed out by people along the course. The Otter pop phenomenon is a double-edged sword for race organizers, Starr said. It shows the community ownership of the event, but also creates a headache once the event is over.

“At four or five in the afternoon, thousands of pounds of trash are being hauled out,” Starr said. That includes a street-sweeping but if the wrappers aren’t in the street but on sidewalks or side paths, they have to be picked up by hand.

So do the race volunteers a favor. Once you’ve finished your treat, find a trash can.

Work on Riverside Avenue, where the thousands of harriers will line up ahead of the shotgun start in downtown, has also been “buttoned up” in preparation for Bloomsday, said Kirstin Davis, communications manager for the city’s Public Works division. The restriping of Monroe Street, which winnowed the road that serves as the finishing stretch of the road race, ended Friday.

The Bloomsday Trade Show will also return to the Spokane Convention Center on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There, Bloomies can pick up their racing bibs, some gear and pick up their STA bus passes for transportation on race day.

The $2 all-day passes won’t be available for purchase at the STA Transit Plaza downtown this year, said Carly Cortright, chief communications and customer service officer for the Spokane Transit Authority.

“It was previously, but we rarely sold any, and with our new fare collection system, we opted to stop that service,” Cortright wrote in an email. “So only during registration or at the trade show will those be available for purchase.”

The passes are good for any route on STA’s system or shuttles, that will begin boarding from the NorthTown Mall, Spokane Valley Mall, Ferris High School, the Red Barn on the campus of Eastern Washington University and the West Plains Transit Center at 6:20 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and through 2 p.m., the shuttles will take race participants back to their destinations.

Riders under 18 will be free because of STA’s free youth service approved last year, Cortright said.

For those not looking to run but wanting to experience some of the Bloomsday excitement, there still are volunteering opportunities available, Blueck said.

“I would love to see some new faces, some new blood, new energy to sort of learn the ropes,” she said.

As of last week, Bloomsday officials still were looking for volunteers at water stations and to hand out finisher T-shirts. That process will take place along Spokane Falls Boulevard, moving from Main Avenue, where it’s been held during construction on the park and the Central Library.

Starr said the return to Spokane Falls Boulevard after several years of construction also will allow finishers to enjoy post-race festivities in Riverfront Park, including a beer garden.

“Main Street worked out great,” he said, “but it doesn’t have the same feel as ending by the runner’s statues (on Spokane Falls Boulevard.)”

Bloomies also can download an official app before race day that will allow them to track runners and receive official race results quickly, Blueck said.

Procrastinating registrants can sign up for a fee of $35 through Thursday. After that, the price increases to $50. You can register at bloomsdayrun.org.