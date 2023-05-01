Fire crews knock down Grandview house fire
May 1, 2023 Updated Mon., May 1, 2023 at 8:32 p.m.
Fire crews extinguished a house fire near Grandview Park before dawn on Monday, according to a release from the Spokane Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a fire coming from the roof of a single-family residence at 2918 W. 17th Ave., at about 4:30 a.m. Responding fire crews could see flames from the hillside several miles away, the department release said.
Steep embankments, heavy brush, a large hole in the residence’s floor and a number of personal belongings at the property challenged the responding firefighters, the release said.
The fire was extinguished within about 30 minutes. Firefighters did not find any occupants inside the residence.
