General Mills recalls flour over salmonella contamination

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

General Mills has recalled two types of its Gold Medal flour after it discovered salmonella in a sample of the five-pound product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall announced Friday covers Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, or March 28, 2024. No other types of Gold Medal flour are affected. The company advised consumers to check their pantries and dispose of any product affected by the recall.

The recall notice did not link General Mills flour to any reports of illness. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating an 11-state salmonella outbreak in which most of the 12 individuals sickened reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before becoming ill. “Investigators are working to identify a specific brand of flour linked to illnesses,” the CDC wrote in a March 23 advisory.

Salmonella is a bacterium that lives in the intestinal tracts of animals, such as birds, and can be transferred to humans when animal feces get in the food supply. Although some infected individuals have no symptoms, most develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps roughly eight to 72 hours after exposure. Most healthy people recover within a few days, but severe complications can sometimes require medical treatment. The most recent outbreak resulted in three hospitalizations.

The FDA has warned consumers against eating any raw products made with flour. Although salmonella can be killed by the heat of cooking or baking, the CDC advises parents not to let their children handle raw dough or cake mix.