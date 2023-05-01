Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest seeking to raise awareness, funds to help cases of missing or slain Indigenous women

A little girl’s red dress twisted and swayed in the gentle breeze of the Northern Quest Resort and Casino air conditioning Monday, along with 71 other dresses strung from the ceiling of the casino.

The dresses were meant to represent the number of Indigenous women listed as missing across the state, according to the Washington State Patrol’s most recent report. That number includes 35 girls.

Representatives from the Kalispel Tribe and the casino paid tribute to the 134 total missing Indigenous people across Washington state with Monday’s ceremony in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition.

“This is something that really touches so many people in our community,” Kyndra Gamache, director of organizational development at the casino, said to the small gathering. “This year we’re up to 72 dresses. Last year it was 60.”

This year marked the second year in a row that the casino is using its platform to raise awareness of the issue, Gamache said.

A few dozen gathered inside the casino to watch a red dress dance and a drum performance beneath the hanging red dresses. Kalispel tribal member Taunie Cullooyah, who performed in the dress, created the jingle dress over the weekend specifically for the event.

Lexi Hanway, a 27-year-old member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, discussed her own experience with sexual assault to the small gathering of people. Hanway said her photography was featured in a series of billboards sponsored by the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition throughout Spokane, but later she was kidnapped, raped and beaten.

The experience left her feeling “robbed,” she said.

“My hope is to take my ability to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” the mother of three said. “I know justice can and will prevail. I’m aware it’s going to take longer than days, months and years.”

Hanway said she is not keen on public speaking but was eager to share her story.

“If there’s an opportunity to help my people out, I want to do it whether or not I’m scared,” she said.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement seeks to address the thousands of Native American people who are missing across the country and to raise awareness around issues of domestic violence in Native communities.

In addition to the missing 72 Indigenous women, there are also 62 missing men and boys in Washington state.

More than four out of five Native American men and women will experience violence in their lifetime, according to a National Institute of Justice report from 2016. About 56% of all Native American women are victims of sexual violence, the report also said.

The Kalispel Tribe Charitable Fund will match donations up to $5,000 made to the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition between May 1 and 31 in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day, which is Friday.