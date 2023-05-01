Craig Chamberlin, former voice of Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, dies

Longtime Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy and one-time candidate for Spokane County sheriff, Craig Chamberlin, died Sunday, according to a statement from his family.

Chamberlin, a father of three daughters, was 52 . Chamberlin worked for the sheriff’s office for 22 years and became well known to the public through public appearances on television and radio.

Chamberlin’s cause of death has not been released. His family said that the death was unexpected.

“It was unforeseeable and we as a family are still in shock,” his daughters wrote. “He was known and loved by so many and this is just as devastating and shocking to you all as it is to us. Thank you for all the love and support, we need it.”

Chamberlin announced his candidacy to run for sheriff’s office in February of 2022 but was promptly fired by former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich the following week. Knezovich said that Chamberlin lied during an internal investigation, which Chamberlin denied.

Chamberlain ultimately pulled out of the race in April 2022. His decision to withdraw from the race prompted former sheriff’s office employees Wade Nelson and Michael Zollars to run for the office last year.

Chamberlin spent his time after the sheriff’s office working for SERVPRO of Spokane Valley, which provides cleanup and restoration for fire, water and mold damage, as a marketer and spokesperson.

Chamberlin’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral costs.