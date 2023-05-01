Longtime Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) won’t seek reelection in 2024

By Meagan Flynn Washington Post

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) is expected to reveal Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2024, bringing his half-century career in public office to a close once he finishes his term. Cardin’s communications director, Sue Walitsky, told The Washington Post Monday the senator had reached the decision to retire and would have more to say Monday afternoon.

Cardin, 79, has been a fixture in Maryland politics for decades, building a reputation as a serious, reserved legislator who gravitates toward complex policy issues and avoids the kind of show-horse politicking of some of his peers. His retirement is likely to create a highly competitive Democratic primary to replace him.

Democrats have been trying to stem retirements of popular longtime senators ahead of what is expected to be a tough electoral map for Senate Democrats in 2024. Maryland Republicans have not won a Senate seat since the 1980s. But Democrats aren’t taking anything for granted, wary of the potential of a Larry Hogan-esque moderate Republican emerging as a GOP nominee.

Cardin, who has served in the Senate since 2007, has comfortably won reelection in every race since then.

He began his career in the Maryland General Assembly in the 1960s, running his first campaign while he was still in law school in 1966, before climbing the ranks to House speaker in 1979. Public service ran in the family. A third-generation Marylander from Baltimore and the grandson of Russian-Jewish immigrants, Cardin filled the seat in the State House vacated by his uncle and was the son of a state lawmaker who became a judge.

Sent by voters to the U.S. House in 1986, Cardin developed a repertoire fit for a policy wonk, digging into the type of fiscal issues that may not be ripe for campaign ad sound bytes but have tangible impact on millions of people, such as pension reform and retirement security, expanding health care and broadening access to capital in underserved communities to help small businesses.

The most senior federal lawmaker in the Maryland delegation, Cardin has also quarterbacked statewide priorities such as protecting the Chesapeake Bay, while hoping to broaden national clean air and water environmental initiatives. And as chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission and a senior member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he’s worked across the aisle on foreign policy and international human rights issues as well, combating antisemitism and discrimination abroad and at home - including most recently leading the push for the Equal Rights Amendment.

Though that vote failed in the Senate last week, the sheer breadth of his tenure as an elected representative was on display: Five decades earlier, he had voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment as a member of the Maryland House.

Though Cardin has not necessarily been fond of year-round campaigning, signs of a potential retirement peeked out in his anemic campaign finance reports in the most recent quarters. Anticipating the possibility of Cardin’s retirement, a number of Democrats have already begun exploring potential runs for his seat, including Rep. David Trone (Md.), Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (At Large), according to multiple people familiar with their plans.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), whose national profile has soared after he led arguments in former president Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 impeachment trial, has also been floated as a potential contender, considering his popularity among liberals. But Raskin is still recovering from cancer treatment, and was only just this Congress elevated in the House to a coveted leadership position as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. He has previously told Politico that while he had not ruled out a run he was focused on his health for the time being.

Trone previously competed against Raskin in a high-octane Democratic primary for an open seat in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District, which Raskin won in 2016 despite Trone spending millions of his personal fortune in the race. Trone won his seat in Western Maryland’s 6th District the next campaign cycle, and his huge campaign chest and ability to self-fund has been formidable to potential challengers since then. Should he move forward with a Senate bid, he could be expected to similarly put up big money.

Alsobrooks, Prince George’s former top prosecutor, has been a rising star within the Democratic Party in Maryland after first being elected county executive in 2018. Her challenge would be expanding her appeal statewide, as would Jawando’s. Jawando hinted at his interest in running for higher office in comments to Maryland Matters last month that should Cardin retire, “I’ve certainly been encouraged to consider ways for me to continue my service.”

In the meantime Cardin will remain the state’s senior senator until his term ends in 2025, giving him a year and a half to finish up major priorities. Most pressingly, that includes bringing the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County - something he and other Maryland leaders, including Alsobrooks, have doggedly pursued. Cardin also chairs the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, where he has prioritized aiding minority-owned and women-owned small businesses.