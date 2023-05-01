Man dies in Whitman County crash on U.S. 195
May 1, 2023 Updated Mon., May 1, 2023 at 2:50 p.m.
Am 80-year-old man died in Whitman County on Sunday when the SUV he was driving went off the road and he crashed into an embankment along U.S. Highway 195, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
Pullman resident Munir Daud was traveling north on U.S. 195 at about 7:15 p.m. when his vehicle, a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, veered into the southbound lanes near the Idaho-Washington border. Daud’s vehicle went off the roadway and hit an uphill embankment.
Daud, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision is under investigation, but Washington State Patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.
