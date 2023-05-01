McKayla Williams, a starter for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team in 2022-23, transfers to Cal

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard McKayla Williams (24) looks to pass against Portland Pilots guard MJ Bruno (22) during the first half of a WCC tournament championship basketball game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

McKayla Williams, one of the highest-rated recruits in Gonzaga women’s basketball history is transferring to Cal, she announced last weekend on social media.

“Caliiiii…I’m backkk!!,” the California native posted Saturday night on Instagram.

A four-star recruit of Los Angeles, the 6-foot-1 Williams played three seasons at Gonzaga and started last year at wing.

“I’m really grateful for the time I spent in Spokane and a fan base that has been incredible to me,” Williams told The Spokesman-Review on Monday.

Williams also said that she is still dating Gonzaga player Dominick Harris, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the season ended.

“He’s still weighing his options as of right now,” Williams said. “He wants to make sure he picks the right fit, where he knows he can be successful.”

For Williams, the decision to transfer to Cal was driven partly by family connections; most live in the Bay Area. Her older sister Rehanda led the Golden Bears to the NCAA Final Four in 2013 and has played eight seasons in the WNBA

“I’m so excited to be starting a new chapter, back in my home state, in the Pac-12 and closer to friends and family,” Williams said.

Williams is the only GU player to enter the playoff portal this offseason.

One of the Zags’ best defenders, Williams was often assigned to guard opponents’ top scoring threats. With Gonzaga depleted by injury, she played almost 31 minutes a game – second behind only West Coast Conference MVP Kaylynne Truong.

Williams started all 32 contests, averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. An all-WCC honorable mention selection, she helped the Zags win the regular season title and a 28-5 overall record.

Gonzaga lost to Ole Miss 71-48 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

A 34.2% shooter from long range, Williams helped GU lead the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.5%. However, GU will return sharpshooters Brynna Maxwell, Eliza Hollingsworth and the Truong sisters.

Williams’ defense will be difficult to replace, though GU has signed Utah transfer forward Naya Ojukwu. The Zags also hope to regain the services of former five-star recruit Bree Salenbien, who hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury in March 2022.

With the addition of Ojukwu and two high school recruits arriving this fall, the Zags have 14 players on scholarship.