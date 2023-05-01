Mónica Guzmán talk in Spokane rescheduled
May 1, 2023 Updated Mon., May 1, 2023 at 8:51 p.m.
The Innovia Foundation’s Curious Conversations event with author Mónica Guzmán has been rescheduled for the end of the month.
Guzmán was supposed to appear Tuesday at the Fox Theater, but the event has been postponed because of an illness, the foundation said in a news release.
Guzmán and fellow author Erin Jones will instead have a panel discussion May 31. Tickets purchased for the May 2 event will be valid for both authors that day.
“While we are disappointed with the delay, May 31 will offer an opportunity to bring together two dynamic and well-respected authors to share their perspectives on building bridges to strengthen relationships and our communities,” Shelly O’Quinn, CEO of the Innovia Foundation, said in the release.
To get tickets to the event, go to spokesman.com/northwest-passages/.
While tickets for these appearances are normally nonrefundable, those who cannot attend the May 31 event may email bookclub@spokesman.com for a refund by Friday. Refunds can take up to 30 days to appear in your account.
