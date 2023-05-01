The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

No-Li ranks 25th in sales in national data poll

May 1, 2023 Updated Tue., May 2, 2023 at 7:41 p.m.

John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse, says his is one of the few independent brewers in Washington that increased sales from first quarter 2022 to first quarer 2023. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

No-Li Brewhouse posted the 25th best sales among independent craft brewery’s in the country, according to a data research firm.

The national IRI Sales Data indicated that No-Li’s first quarter sales grew about 13% over the same period for 2022, making it one of the few independent brewers in Washington that increased sales during that time, No-Li owner John Bryant said.

IRI used scans of bar codes at stores to compile the sales data, Bryant said.

Brody Penaluna, No-Li regional sales manager, noted that the Spokane-based brewery earned the national rank even though it distributes only in Washington and Idaho.

“Our goal is to brew what customers enjoy and love, enabling our accounts to best serve their customers, and remain financially healthy businesses through tough economic times,” Penaluna said in a news release.

No-Li has won 121 international awards for its beers.

