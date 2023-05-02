100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A man’s account of forced bigamy included a vague threat from the bride’s sister

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Herbert Clary of Tekoa admitted to committing bigamy, but he had an unusual excuse.

He said he was forced to marry his housekeeper because her sister had threatened him with bodily harm.

“Her sister came to my house and said she would put me over the road if I didn’t marry Miss Thompson,” Clary told the court.

It was unclear exactly what “put me over the road” meant, but apparently it was something highly unpleasant.

He said he never wanted to marry Miss Thompson. He claimed he had never lived with Miss Thompson a single day after the ceremony.

The marriage took place after he had separated from, but not divorced, his first wife.

He later reconciled with his wife No. 1, and was arrested in downtown Spokane in her company.

From the irrigation beat: All of the talk about a gigantic Columbia Basin irrigation project was causing a predictable problem. Land speculators were gobbling up land in central and eastern Washington, and selling at inflated values.

This had become so widespread that the Columbia Basin Irrigation League launched a committee to explore ways to discourage speculation.

“Warning was given that no land should be bought or sold until it had been classified and the value fixed,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1949: Playwright Arthur Miller wins the Pulitzer Prize for his stage play, “Death of a Salesman.”