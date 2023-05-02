A Grip on Sports: The long, strange trip that makes up each season no matter the sport continues for Kraken and others

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A beginning. A course correction. And, possibly, the ultimate destination in sight.

• If life truly is a journey, then it stands to reason everything that happens within it is a voyage as well. Short trips within the longest one.

Bryce Miller is making a trip this week. Though the distance between Double-A and the major leagues is wide, the Mariners think the 24-year-old righthander is ready to navigate it.

One of the amazing things that happened last season, in an M’s year filled with them, concerned the starting pitching staff. No one among the six guys who they sent to the mound in the first inning ever missed an assignment due to injury. None.

This April wasn’t over before the M’s had two starters out. Robbie Ray is gone for the season. His replacement, Chris Flexen, was ineffective. Flexen’s replacement, Easton McGee, making his major league debut, was spectacular – taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and throwing just 64 pitches. But the strain was too much for McGee’s right arm (or something like that) as the 25-year-old was put on the injured list a couple days later.

So it is Miller’s time. He will start tonight in Oakland.

The Texas A&M product was more than solid last season as he made his way up the minor league ladder. The first month of this one has not been as spectacular – he sports a 6.41 earned run average – but was tainted by one poor start.

Seattle came out of spring training knowing the minor league starters may have to be tapped at some point this season. Hopefully, the franchise still has enough arms throughout the organization to withstand the strain, despite all of last year’s moves to make the playoffs.

McGee came through. Now Miller has his opportunity to do the same.

• DJ Rodman was adamant he wasn’t leaving town. Now the Washington State fifth-year senior has entered the transfer portal. Where his next journey will be is still to be determined.

By now no one is surprised by a portal entry. It has become as much a part of the game as, say, a charging call. But this one seems a bit different.

Rodman made a public announcement he was staying in Pullman. On senior night, no less. In front of whatever crowd the Cougars attracted to Beasley at the end of a disappointing season. That seemed to seal the deal.

We get it. Transfers happen. Some are at the request of the coaching staff – see Colorado football for a textbook example of that. But most come as athletes decide they can do better somewhere else. And by better, that could mean playing time. Or life experience. Or, in this day of name, image and likeness, financially.

Whatever is behind Rodman’s decision, it’s his to make. Though we’re pretty sure Cougar fans would have like a little head’s up about three months ago.

• Seattle’s playoff journey continues. The Kraken open another round in Dallas. Against the Stars. Second round, second challenge.

Let’s recap what’s happened around the league, shall we? The Kraken’s upset of Colorado, the Central Division champions, would have been the most shocking most years. Not this one.

The Boston Bruins pulled what we like to term a Seattle Mariner, setting a regular season record for wins and then flaming out in the postseason. At least the M’s won a postseason series in 2001. The Bruins fell in seven games to a Florida team that barely made the playoffs. And their first-round defeat came after leading 3-1 in the series.

Which means the Kraken are still running a bit under the upset-alert radar as they try to win a Stanley Cup in only their second season.

The Stars led the Central much of the year until a late Colorado run dropped them into second place. They got past Minnesota in six games, winning the final three to move on.

Tonight’s game starts at 6:30 on ESPN.

WSU: Rodman’s surprising move was first reported by Verbal Commits, which covers the portal, though Colton Clark has this in-depth story on the change of direction. … Colton also has this one on Gonzaga Prep graduate Armani Marsh earning an invitation to the Jets’ rookie minicamp. The former Washington State defensive back started in Pullman as a walk-on and ended with 184 tackles, four interceptions and one memorable Apple Cup touchdown. … Former WSU basketball star Klay Thompson is moving on in the playoffs again. This time his Warriors face his dad’s team, the Lakers. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, spring football is over at most schools. Now it is time to look at the depth charts. We can pass along one from Oregon, a school with plenty of talent. … Same for Utah. … We can’t do it for Colorado. Too much change. … There is a spring energy at UCLA. … Arizona State added another basketball transfer.

Gonzaga: We shared the McKayla Williams transfer news yesterday but not in near the detail Jim Allen covers today in this story. … Former GU guard Taelor Karr has joined Colorado’s coaching staff.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Cody Hawkins took some time to look back at his first Idaho State spring practice. … The basketball exodus from Montana State to Utah State continues. … Two Montana football players are getting NFL opportunities. … The Seahawks have tapped the conference pipeline.

Whitworth: Two Pirates earned All-NWC softball honors this week. That news kicks off the latest S-R local briefs column.

Preps: Monday was golf day in the league, with the final event of the season at Wandermere. Jim Meehan was there and has the results, including the players of the year.

Kraken: We can offer a preview of the Dallas series as well as Larry Stone’s look at what the Colorado win meant. … Oliver Bjorkstrand came through at the right time for the Kraken. … It’s been a long ride for a short-lived franchise.

Mariners: Miller’s debut comes at a time when Seattle needs to get going. After playing the A’s in Oakland, they return home to host Houston and Texas. … Can Jarred Kelenic keep the hot streak going?

Seahawks: The big news yesterday was financial. The Hawks decided not to pick up Jordyn Brooks’ fifth-year option. His ill-timed injury had everything to do with it. … Yes, the Hawks’ draft was met with praise. We’re not so sure last year’s was, but it turned out pretty darn well. … By leveling with their quarterbacks, the Hawks kept both on the roster.

Kentucky Derby: Memories live in humans a lot longer than horses are alive, so Secretariat is no longer with us as we remember his great Triple Crown run 50 years ago. But Big Red can still dominate, at least in our reminiscences.

