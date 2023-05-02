Kraken jump out to 1-0 series lead with OT win over Stars

By Geoff Baker Seattle Times

DALLAS – Six weeks and a playoff eternity ago in this building, the Seattle Kraken blew a late two-goal lead and needed overtime to salvage two points that seemed theirs for most of the contest.

That same script unfolded again in Tuesday night’s second-round playoff opener at American Airlines Center, including Yanni Gourde continuing his team’s postseason magic by finding the winner in the extra session. Gourde’s turnaround shot after a goal-mouth scramble at 12:17 of overtime gave the Kraken a 5-4 victory and a fourth playoff road victory in five tries this postseason.

The Kraken lead the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal 1-0 with Game 2 right back here on Thursday night.

For the longest time, just as in the regular-season game, a Kraken victory seemed in the bag far earlier.

But the Kraken couldn’t finish numerous chances to add to a two-goal lead before Joe Pavelski, in his first game back after suffering a concussion in the first-round opener against Minnesota, scored midway through the third and again 3 minutes later. Pavelski’s tying strikes capped a special four-goal night for him that had the crowd in a frenzy and the Kraken scrambling in circles in the game’s closing minutes.

Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Kraken, who looked for most of the night as if they’d steal the opener. Schultz, Bjorkstrand and Eberle struck for a trio of first-period goals in just 52 seconds against standout Dallas netminder Oettinger – who looked shaky throughout the period in a rare display of vulnerability.

It seemed a gift for a Kraken team coming off a draining seven-game series win over the Colorado Avalanche and that seemed in for a handful against the well-rested Stars.

Pavelski had just scored his second goal the opening period to give Dallas a 2-1 lead when the Kraken kicked the roof in on Oettinger. Two minutes after Pavelski’s go-ahead goal, Schultz and Bjorkstrand scored just 11 seconds apart on shots to Oettinger’s blocker side to restore the Kraken’s lead.

Then, before the stunned crowd could figure out what was happening, the Kraken came back down the ice and saw Eberle redirect a Vince Dunn wrist shot from the left point that also found the back of the net.

Schwartz also scored in that first period, with the Kraken pumping four past Oettinger on just 12 shots.

That 4-2 lead held up and the Kraken in the final period would miss several golden opportunities to put the game away. The biggest came when Matty Beniers was staring at a wide-open right side of the net but rang his shot off the post with Oettinger out of position.

Oettinger had entered with a stellar .926 save percentage this postseason and a reputation as a big-time playoff goalie, courtesy of his near first-round upset of the Calgary Flames a year ago when he single-handedly kept his team in a Game 7 overtime thriller. He’d made an early stop from point-blank range off Beniers just moments before Pavelski skated down the ice, took a pass in the right circle and fired a puck past Philipp Grubauer to open the scoring just 2:25 into the game.

It was the first time this postseason the Kraken had failed to open the scoring after doing so in all seven games against Colorado before ousting the defending champions in Game 7 on Sunday.

But the Kraken kept things fundamentally sound after the early setback and Schwartz evened the score with 8:35 to go in the frame off a net front feed by Morgan Geekie – beating Oettinger between the pads from close range.

Although Pavelski gave Dallas the lead back 53 seconds later, it took only 2 minutes before Schultz wristed a puck past Oettinger’s blocker to get the Kraken’s scoring flurry started.