One person found shot in Logan Neighborhood
May 2, 2023 Updated Tue., May 2, 2023 at 10:55 p.m.
Spokane police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday night in the Logan Neighborhood.
Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 900 block of East Mission Avenue , according to police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys.
She said police are investigating the circumstances and location of the shooting. The person shot appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening.
Gonzaga University posted an “Emergency ZagAlert” on its Facebook page initially saying a heavy police presence was in the 900 block of East Mission Avenue and to avoid the area. The second post stated officers were looking for a shooting suspect 3 1/2 miles east of campus on North Crescent Avenue.
The university’s third and final alert said police cleared the area of Mission and North Hamilton Street, and there was no threat to the campus.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.