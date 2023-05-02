One person found shot in Logan Neighborhood

Spokane police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday night in the Logan Neighborhood.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 900 block of East Mission Avenue , according to police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys.

She said police are investigating the circumstances and location of the shooting. The person shot appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening.

Gonzaga University posted an “Emergency ZagAlert” on its Facebook page initially saying a heavy police presence was in the 900 block of East Mission Avenue and to avoid the area. The second post stated officers were looking for a shooting suspect 3 1/2 miles east of campus on North Crescent Avenue.

The university’s third and final alert said police cleared the area of Mission and North Hamilton Street, and there was no threat to the campus.