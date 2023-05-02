Second accuser takes stand at Trump’s NYC civil rape trial, describes sexual assault on plane: ‘Like he had fifty zillion hands’

Author Lisa Birnbach arrives for the civil trial of magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Molly Crane-Newman New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault by a second woman Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll’s bombshell civil rape case against the former president.

Jessica Leeds, 81, described being assaulted by Trump on a midday flight to New York City in the late 1970s. A former stockbroker who was a traveling saleswoman at the time, Leeds said the attack occurred after she was bumped up to first class.

“The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as Donald Trump,” Leeds testified in Manhattan federal court. “We shook hands.”

Not long after, Leeds said Trump ambushed her in her seat, kissing her and groping her.

“There was no conversation. It was out of the blue,” Leeds said, describing it as a tussle.

“He was trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts … It was like he had fifty zillion hands. It was a tussling match between the two of us. It was when he started putting his hand up my skirt that kind of gave me a jolt of strength and I managed to wiggle out of the seat and I went back to my seat in coach,” Leeds said.

Leeds said the disturbing incident occurred in near-total silence but she noticed another passenger looking at them with eyes like “saucers.”

“I don’t think there was a word or a sound made by either one of us,” Leeds testified. “I can remember thinking that the people behind us must have thought something was going on.”

Leeds said she remembered thinking, “Where is the stewardess?”

“I realized nobody was going to help me,” she added. “I had to do it myself.”

Leeds said she didn’t consider speaking out about the assault in an era when “men could basically get away with a lot.”

When she heard Trump forcefully denying sexual misconduct allegations during his run for president in 2016, Leeds said, she was “furious” because she says she knew first-hand that he was lying.

Before Leeds, jurors heard from Lisa Birnbach, the first person Carroll told after Trump allegedly raped her inside a Midtown department store.

After completing three days of riveting testimony, Carroll’s lawyers called the author and journalist Birnbach to corroborate her account about the alleged assault inside the Bergdorf Goodman lingerie department.

Birnbach told the court she was preparing dinner for her small kids when a “breathless, hyperventilating, emotional” Carroll called her around 6 p.m.

Carroll told Birnbach that she had bumped into Trump on a shopping trip and that he’d asked her to help pick out a gift for a woman. Birnbach said she realized the situation was serious when Carroll described what happened when they got to the lingerie department dressing rooms.

“He slammed her against the wall, and then as she was trying to move, he slammed his whole arm, pinned her against the wall with his arm and shoulders and with his free hand pulled down her tights,” Birnbach testified.

“E. Jean said to me many times, ‘He pulled down my tights. He pulled down my tights.’ ”

Birnbach said she lowered her voice when Carroll described the assault.

“As soon as she said that, even though I knew my children didn’t know the word, I ducked out of the room,” Birnbach said. “I whispered, ‘E. Jean, he raped you. You should go to the police.’ ”

Birnbach said Carroll told her, “No, no, no. I don’t want to go to the police.”

“I said, ‘He raped you. I’ll take you to the police.’ ”

But Carroll was adamant, Birnbach testified, swearing her to secrecy.

“She said, ‘Promise me you will never speak of this again. And promise me you’ll tell no one.’ And I promised her both those things.”

Carroll, 79, is suing Trump for sexual battery and defamation in the Manhattan federal court lawsuit. Trump has vehemently denied the assault, claiming Carroll and her friends made up the story to sell a book and destroy him politically.

Trump had repeatedly denied the assault because Carroll is not his “type.”

Leeds is expected to continue on cross examination Tuesday. Jurors are still to hear from another of Carroll’s friends she told, Carol Martin, who urged her not to report it, and Natasha Stoynoff, another woman who has accused Trump of molesting her in public.