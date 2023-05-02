Man who went missing Monday on Liberty Lake trails found OK Tuesday

A 65-year-old man who went hiking Monday morning near Liberty Lake was found “in stable condition but tired” Tuesday afternoon in a remote area on the Idaho side of the border.

Scott S. Flowers left his home at about 9 a.m. to hike in the Liberty Lake trail system, starting at Liberty Lake Regional Park, 3707 S. Zephyr Road, his wife told authorities. She said Flowers is an experienced hiker who usually returns home before dark. Flowers was reported missing at 8 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Liberty Lake police and sheriff’s deputies found Flowers’ vehicle at the park parking lot. Search and rescue volunteers and an air support unit also assisted in the search for Flowers overnight, but he was not found, the sheriff’s office said.

Search and rescue teams continued their efforts into early Tuesday afternoon, when a Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 helicopter located Flowers and hoisted him into the chopper to safety.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Flowers was being evaluated and is expected to be OK.