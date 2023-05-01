Tim Bachman, founding guitarist of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 71

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive is mourning the loss of founding guitarist Tim Bachman, who died Friday.

The singer died at age 71 after a battle with cancer, his son, Paxton Bachman, confirmed with an announcement shared on Facebook. Tim Bachman formed the rock group with brothers Randy Bachman and Robbie Bachman, along with bassist Fred Turner.

“My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words,” wrote Paxton, a guitarist who goes by Ryder professionally. “Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

News of Tim Bachman’s death comes just days after his care unit said it was time to pay last respects, Paxton said. He wrote on Facebook that the rocker, born in Winnipeg, Canada, on Aug. 1, 1951, had been rushed to the emergency unit, where his medical team found out that he had “cancer riddled all throughout his brain.”

Among the BTO guitarist’s final words were, “I love you, Paxton, keep sharing the music,” his son said. Then he passed out.

“It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them,” Paxton said. “Breaking my heart. Thankful for the time we got to spend together.”

Tim Bachman served as a guitarist for the band’s pair of 1973 albums, which featured the hit songs “Takin’ Care of Business,” “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” and “Let It Ride.” He briefly left the band and was replaced by Blair Thornton, but returned in 1984 for a reunion tour. Years later, he began working as a real estate agent.

Bachman also played guitar for Brave Belt, another rock band that featured the Bachman-Turner Overdrive quartet and keyboardist Chad Allen.

In 2013, he was found not guilty on charges of sexual misconduct involving a former foster child. In 2014, he was charged with sexual misconduct stemming from events that allegedly happened in the ’90s. The same year, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The next year, the 2014 charges were stayed without explanation and that case didn’t go to trial.

On social media, Bachman’s brother and band mate Randy said his “heart has been heavy.”

“I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that,” he tweeted Monday. “I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie.”

BTO drummer Robbie Bachman died in January at age 69.