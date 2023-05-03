Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for May 4

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 11:16 a.m.

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Tip of the week

The annual Spokane Kid’s Fishing Event at Clear Lake is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 700 kids are signed up to participate, but there are still a few spaces remaining. Spokane Indians mascot Ribby the Redband Trout will be there, as well as Fin, the invasive mussel-sniffing dog, and dignitaries from Fairchild Air Force Base.

Braggin’ rights

Friends Jerry Hawkins and Mike Sweeney trolled for kokanee on Loon Lake Monday morning. They only landed three kokes, but all the caught fish approached 15 inches and they lost several others.

Sweeney topped off the day by catching a 10-pound mackinaw on his kokanee gear. Both anglers were trolling Wedding Ring-type lures and a small dodger in the top 20 feet of water.

Heads up

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife public water access area at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close Tuesday through Thursday to allow Spokane County’s Public Works Department to treat the lake with a one-time application of aluminum sulfate to improve water quality.

Post Falls Park Pond in North Idaho is being closed for the 2023 season to remove an invasive snail species illegally introduced to the pond. The pond will not be fishable and will not be stocked with catchable rainbow trout until 2024.

The Twin Lakes access site in North Idaho will reopen no later than May 21 after being closed for dredging between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes.

Overheard

Triploid fishing was good at Rufus Woods this week. A 23-pounder was caught near the net pens.

The walleye bite on Moses Lake usually begins on the far upper end. Anglers there are taking some quality fish there this week.

Fly Fishing

The recent heatwave sent the spring runoff into full melt mode and the North Fork Coeur d’Alene and the St. Joe River are hitting flood stages this week.

Fly fishing will be much more productive at area lakes.

Bayley Lake, located on the Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge, for example, is one of the best fly-fishing lakes in eastern Washington.

It regularly produces big rainbows in the 18-to 20-inch range with some fish getting even larger.

McDowell Lake is another fly fishing only water on the refuge. Other northeast Washington fly-fishing-only opportunities include Long Lake in Ferry County and Browns Lake in Pend Oreille County.

Trout and kokanee

The 2023 Lake Pend Oreille Spring Derby standings at the end of day four saw Ted Faiers leading the adult rainbow division with a fish of 16 pounds.

In the adult mackinaw division, Jeffrey Garcia had a fish of 16.70 pounds.

Williams Lake still has lots of trout.

West Medical Lake, too, has numerous catchable size fish, but also provides a fair number of fish in the 20-inch range.

Fishtrap Lake continues to see good catches of rainbow trout.

Long Lake has good trout fishing, and fishing for walleye has been decent as well. If neither of those species are biting, you can go after, perch, crappie and smallmouth or largemouth bass.

If you haven’t taken the time to fish either lake at Conconully you’re missing out. Spring is absolutely gorgeous in the area and you’ll find plenty of hungry trout, bass and kokanee.

In Grant County, Blue Lake anglers averaged 4.4 fish per person on opening day.

Rainbow trout averaged 14 inches.

Deep Lake anglers averaged 5.4 fish caught per person on opening day.

Rainbow trout averaged 13 inches, but one group of anglers reported catching a rainbow trout that weighed 12 pounds and another that was 9 pounds.

Warden Lake fished very well on opening day and the catch rate was 3.9 fish per angler. Warden Lake was stocked with 5,000 12- to 14-inch rainbow prior to the opener this year. As this lake warms in late-spring anglers can also target bass and perch.

A kokanee derby on at Lake Chelan last week produced some good catches. The biggest fish was over 15 inches long and many were over 13 inches. Most of the fishing took place out from the Blue Roofs and off Chelan Shores.

Approximately 500,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout will be stocked throughout Idaho this May.

In the Panhandle, Cocolalla Lake will receive 3,300 rainbow trout. Fernan Lake will receive 6,800 rainbow trout, Kelso Lake will get 5,000 rainbow, Spicer Pond will receive 2,000 rainbow, and Steamboat Pond will get 1,000.

Salmon and steelhead

Two areas of the Yakima River open to fishing for hatchery spring chinook this month. Area A (Highway 240 Bridge in Richland upstream to the State Route 241) opens Friday and Area B ( Interstate 82 Bridge at Union Gap to the BNSF Railroad Bridge approximately 600 feet downstream of Roza Dam) opens May 16.

Last week on Idaho’s upper Salmon River, the majority of steelhead anglers were observed either close to the Pahsimeroi River confluence or upstream of the East Fork in location code 19.

Anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 had the best average catch rate for the week at 8 hours per steelhead caught.

Spiny ray

Walleye anglers have been finding limits of fish on Lake Roosevelt scattered over flats in 15-20 feet of water down lake from Seven Bays.

Anglers fishing the Spokane Arm are catching some big spawning females as well as good numbers of smaller fish. The smallmouth bite has also been good.

Positive walleye reports also come from Banks Lake, and don’t overlook the bass fishing in the Pend Oreille River as the water settles down.

The crappie bite has been slow to develop on area lakes.

A few reports come in from Fernan, Hayden, Eloika and Newman, but no one is doing particularly well.

Hayden anglers are catching fish, but not many meet the 10-inch minimum. Eloika has a 9-inch minimum. The lake is higher than it has ever been in recent memory. With water temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s, the bite should begin soon.

MarDon Resort on Potholes Reservoir hosted the 2023 Rod Meseberg Spring Walleye Classic tournament last weekend.

Team Priddy had six-fish bags both days for a winning bag of 21.32 pounds for 12 fish. Their efforts earned them a $5,500 payout. Participants said this was a particularly tough tournament as the fish were in the middle of the spawn.

There have been no reports of panfish being caught in Potholes Reservoir, but bass fishermen are doing very well and have reported seeing crappie and bluegill posting up pre-spawn back in the sand dunes around the willows.

Other species

The final razor clam digs of the season will run through May14.

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis – the daily limit is 20 razor clams and there are lots of them.

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so make sure your intended destination is open before heading out.

Digging is allowed from midnight until noon only on May 4-10. Since low tides on May 11-14 are near or after 12 p.m., digging will be allowed from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. for those specific days only.

Lingcod are open through June 15 in Marine Areas 5 through 13 except for Marine Area 12 which remains closed.

In these marine areas, anglers targeting lingcod and other bottom fish (excluding halibut) may not fish deeper than 120 feet to limit encounters with threatened yelloweye and bocaccio rockfish.

The 2023 Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward fishery, which pays anglers $6-$10 for each qualifying fish, opened May 1 and runs through September.

Tagged pikeminnow are worth $500 each. In 2022 the top angler earned nearly $70,000. Visit the program page for more information, or watch the webinar on YouTube to get started.

Hunting

If you haven’t gotten your turkey yet, the season continues through May.

There are plenty of opportunities on public land in Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry counties, including the Colville National Forest, the Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge, and WDFW’s Sherman Creek, LeClerc Creek, and Rustler’s Gulch wildlife areas.

In the southeast part of WDFW’s Region 1, the Asotin Creek, Chief Joseph, and W.T. Wooten wildlife areas also have good opportunities.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com