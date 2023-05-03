Idaho features talent on both sides of ball despite loss of two projected defensive starters

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Scoring a touchdown with the No. 1 offense against the second-team defense on a 75-yard, last-minute drive in the annual spring game sent the Vandals off to summer on a reasonably high note.

Idaho coach Jason Eck, however, has a clear-eyed view of what lies ahead after losing assistant coach Tyler Yelk to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and two projected defensive starters to the transfer portal.

“Football is a game where you have to evolve the roster and the coaching staff,” Eck said. “Football is bigger than any one person.”

An optimistic snapshot shows Idaho loaded with skill players on offense. Offensive and defensive lines are evenly matched, which could mean the Vandals will either dominate next fall on both sides of the ball or struggle. And the “next-man-up” tenet seemed to have worked well at defensive end and at least acceptably on short notice at middle linebacker.

Statistics from the scrimmage shouldn’t be taken too much to heart. The No. 1 offense and defense and No. 2 offense and defense went against their counterparts and not every player could be tackled.

But according to Idaho’s numbers released after the spring game, Jerry Rice Award-winning quarterback Gevani McCoy completed 21 of 30 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. All-America Hayden Hatten led a dozen pass receivers with nine receptions for 98 yards, which speaks well for his bond with McCoy.

“They have unbelievable chemistry,” Eck said.

“Hayden Hatten, I just can’t say enough about that guy,” McCoy said. “I throw the ball to him, I trust he will come down with it. If it’s a 50-50 ball, I will throw it to him every time.”

On the final scoring drive, though, Jordan Dwyer got the best of Idaho’s top safety, Tommy McCormick, in the end zone.

“JD is just so shifty,” McCoy said. “He makes guys miss. He is just a playmaker.”

Dwyer caught the game’s only touchdown pass and had three receptions for 53 yards.

McCoy’s receivers should be even bigger next fall when tight end Alex Moore returns. He spent the spring rehabilitating a shoulder injury.

Anthony Woods led Idaho’s rushers with 38 yards on 15 carries, although numbers don’t tell all, since he wasn’t tackled. As he had been all spring, Woods often got through the line to the second level of the defense. Many of his runs in the spring game might have gone for more yards, but plays were whistled dead.

Behind him, senior Nick Romano rushed for 8 yards on nine carries but also caught three passes out of the backfield for 36 yards.

“He was our fifth back last year, but he persevered and stuck with it,” Eck said of Romano. “I was proud of him.

“He firmly has entrenched himself right now as our No. 2 running back.”

Spring practice apparently revealed Idaho’s starting offensive line, according to Eck. It looks like Ayden Knapik, a former walk-on who earned who earned a starting job as a freshman last year, will go at right tackle, and newcomer Tierrian Rainey, a graduate transfer from Olivet Nazarene in Illinois, will play left tackle. The guards are Tigana Cisse and Nate Azzopardi, and Elijah Sanchez will start at center.

“I challenged them that is where we knew we had to get better,” Eck said. “We had to get better on the offensive line.”

Offensive and defensive lines were evenly matched, and neither overwhelmed the opponent during the spring game. Eck singled out redshirt sophomore defensive end Malakai Williams as having one of the Vandals’ best springs. He stepped up to replace last season’s sacks leader, Kemari Munier-Bailey, who entered the transfer portal.

Eck also said Idaho found its defensive line anchor in 6-foot-3, 330-pound Jahkari Larmond, a junior transfer noseguard from Lincoln (Pennsylvania) University. Redshirt sophomore Zach Krotzer, from Shadle Park, and redshirt freshman Xavier Slayton also made a bid for playing time next fall. Krotzer had a sack and Slayton was credited with breaking up two passes in the spring game.

“The defense had a good spring,” Eck said.

Last year, the Vandals’ secondary was opportunistic in forcing turnovers. It did not get any in the spring game but largely held its own against the offense.

While the offense won the final drive, in three of four red-zone possessions, the defense won. McCormick and New Mexico transfer Mathias Bertram McCormick are projected to start as safeties. Murvin Kenion III, Marcus Harris, Ormanie Arnold, Cam Stephens and Dwayne McDougle give Idaho a deep rotation at cornerback.

The biggest job for the Vandals this summer is finding a replacement for All-Big Sky Conference linebacker Paul Moala. He had been moved to middle linebacker this spring to replace the graduated Fa’Avae Fa’Avae. Several days before the spring game, Moals entered the transfer portal. Senior Sully Shannon, on short notice, replaced Moala as the first-team starter.

“He did a good job,” Eck said.

But Eck also noted the Vandals will look to the transfer portal this summer to bolster the roster. He said Idaho will welcome 24 freshmen and 14 walk-ons in the fall.