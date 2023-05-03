Jordan Beck remains hot at plate, Spokane Indians down Eugene 13-7

Jordan beck went 2 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 13-7 in the second game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park in Eugene.

The Indians (10-10) blew open a tied game with three runs in the fifth inning, four in the sixth and four in the eighth.

Beck had an RBI double in the fifth, a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth. The homer was his fifth in his last six games with 13 RBIs in that span.

Zach Kokoska had three hits and three RBIs, Juan Guerrero doubled and tripled and knocked in two and Braxton Fulford went 3 for 4 to raise his season average to .404.

Indians starter Jaden Hill allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts over three innings. He threw 38 pitches, 29 for strikes. Cullen Kafka (1-0) got the win in relief and allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Luis Toribio went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Eugene (13-9).

The series continues Thursday at 7:35 p.m.