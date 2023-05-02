Nordstrom leaves downtown San Francisco, joining big-city retail exodus

By Jaclyn Peiser Washington Post

Nordstrom is the latest retailer to shutter stores in downtown San Francisco as crime, rising costs and the fallout from remote work forces lead companies across the country to reevaluate viability in major urban cities.

The Seattle-based retailer, citing dwindling foot traffic, will not renew leases for its store in Westfield Mall and a Nordstrom Rack across the street, according to an email sent to staff from chief stores officer Jamie Nordstrom and shared with The Washington Post.

The Westfield store will be open until the end of August, and the Rack location will close July 1.

“Decisions like this are never easy, and this one has been especially difficult,” Nordstrom wrote. “But as many of you know, the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.”

In a statement to The Post, Westfield attributed the closure to “the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco” and blamed the departure of businesses on “unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area.”

Whole Foods announced in April it was shutting down its year-old flagship store downtown “for the time being” to “ensure the safety of our Team Members,” the company told The Post. Retailers Anthropologie and Office Depot are also exiting the area.

Other cities also have seen store closures, and industry experts say the trend remains in the early stages.

REI announced it is shuttering its store in Portland, Ore., next year, and Nike closed its store in Seattle.

Walmart last month announced it was closing four locations in Chicago – half of its stores there – saying it has lost tens of millions of dollars on them every year since its first store opened in the city 17 years ago. The company also closed stores in D.C. and Portland.

“For the big box and the grocery [stores], which are trying to optimize a single-digit margin, it is very difficult to operate, and you will see more and more exits happening,” said Lakshman Lakshmanan, senior director in consultant Alvarez & Marsal’s consumer and retail group.

Experts cite several reasons as to why some retailers are slowly exiting some of the biggest cities in the country. The most noticeable impact has been remote work, which has reduced the number of people in downtown areas.

“Retail within urban areas, particularly commercial central business districts, are very dependent upon office traffic,” said Tom McGee, president and chief executive of the trade group ICSC, formerly known as the International Council of Shopping Centers. “If you can’t drive the foot traffic … that’s going to be the biggest driver of their decision” to close a store.

Organized crime also costs retailers. As opposed to petty theft, these crimes involve coordinated operations “from the theft of goods through the laundering of proceeds generated from the resale of stolen merchandise,” according to a study from the National Retail Federation.

“We’re seeing the highest level of organized retail crime and theft ever,” Lakshmanan said. “So much so that we have CFOs and even global CEOs saying that theft has becomes such a huge issue that we have significant draw or weigh-down on the profitability.”

Retailers reported that incidents of organized retail crime increased in 2021 by an average of 26.5 percent, according to the retail federation. Store owners, the report says, blamed organized retail crime for about half of the $94.5 billion lost that year to retail shrink - the depletion of inventory caused by something other than sales.

Companies in major urban cities also face steep rents and rising labor costs.

“It’s harder to hire people,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Labor shortages are a real problem, and wage costs have risen dramatically.

With a large number of economists expecting a recession and consumers pulling back from discretionary spending, many companies are assessing performance on a store-by-store basis to see which ones are profitable and gauge their growth prospects.

“I think retailers are now looking at the margins of individual stores that they operate and are beginning to ask, ‘Does it make sense to operate the store?’” Zandi said.