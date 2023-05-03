Rep. Colin Allred launches Senate bid to oust Ted Cruz

U.S. House Texas District 32 Representative Colin Allred speaks to delegates and guests during the 2022 Texas Democratic Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, July 15, 2022. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 11:38 a.m.

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. The Dallas Morning News

Democratic congressman Colin Allred on Wednesday launched his campaign for Senate, saying Texas “can’t afford six more years” of incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.

“The political extremism that we are becoming increasingly known for is a real risk to our business community and our path forward,” Allred said in an exclusive interview with The Dallas Morning News. “It’s making some folks say they don’t want to send their kids to school in our state. We can go in a different direction.”

Allred, 40, is in his third term representing District 32, which includes North Dallas and its northeast suburbs. He stormed onto the political scene in 2018 by ousting longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in the right-leaning district.

Along with his interview with The News, Allred is trumpeting his Senate campaign with a video titled “Our Team is Texas.”

In the video the former NFL player says he took off his jacket and was ready to take on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 2021. He accuses Cruz of “cheering on the mob” and then hiding in a supply closet during the ordeal.

A clear underdog against Cruz, Allred hopes to sell Texas voters on what he described as leadership that stresses pragmatism and collaboration, instead of selfishness and partisan gridlock.

“We’re not the state that Ted Cruz thinks we are. I don’t think he cares about the families like mine growing up,” Allred told The News. “He cares about himself. I think most Texans understand that.”

Cruz did not comment on reports earlier this week that Allred intended to announce his candidacy.

The incumbent senator has described himself as an unabashed Constitutional conservative. A darling of the tea party movement when he was elected in 2012, Cruz has relished the role of conservative warrior and prides himself in not compromising on issues that buck against conservative principles.

After Allred announced his challenge of Cruz, the National Republican Senatorial Committee said their new rival was “too liberal for Texas.

“Just like Beto O’Rourke before him, Colin Allred is going to quickly regret giving up his safe House seat to run yet another doomed, Democrat vanity campaign in Texas,” said NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou.

A Democrat hasn’t won a statewide race in Texas since 1994, but Allred says he can win by bringing Texans together on a number of issues — including dumping Cruz.

“Texans don’t have to be embarrassed by their senator,” Allred said. “We can get a new one.”

Reaction to Allred’s candidacy drew a mix of optimism and chuckles.

In 2018 former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke lost to Cruz by 2.6 percentage points, which gives Democrats hope they can make another strong run against their longtime foe.

“He can beat him,” said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “You’re talking about a young, educated lawyer, who is one of the smartest people I know with an incredible background running against the most hated man in the state of Texas.”

Republican consultant Matthew Langston said Allred is hampered by math and the reality that Texas is a solid GOP state.

“The Ted Cruz of today is not the Ted Cruz of 2018, and Allred is no Beto O’Rourke,” Langston said. “If you had to place a bet on it, I probably would not bet against Cruz right now.”

Can a Democrat win statewide?

Allred is giving up a safe seat in Congress that was redrawn in 2021 to favor a Democratic candidate. The congressman cruised to reelection the following year.

For the Senate race, Allred sees his path to victory in a similar manner as O’Rourke. Texas has a booming population that Democrats hope is making the electorate more diverse and less red.

Census Bureau statistics show about 470,000 people moved to Texas in 2022. Texas’ urban counties are experiencing strong growth, and Democrats hope to mine votes there and in the suburbs, which have been one of Allred’s political strengths.

“The only way that I’ve gotten to where I’ve been has been by outworking everybody around me and also relying on other folks who have gone above and beyond to help me,” Allred said. “It’s going to be a team effort. It’s going to be about Texans talking to Texans, neighbors talking to neighbors.”

Over the years, Democrats have cut their margin of defeat in statewide races. In 2014 Abbott beat former state Sen. Wendy Davis by 20 percentage points.

Donald Trump won Texas in the 2016 presidential race by 9 points. In 2020, he won by 5.5 percentage points over President Joe Biden. Still, Sen. John Cornyn won reelection over Democrat MJ Hegar by about 10 points.

And last year Gov. Greg Abbott beat O’Rourke by about 11 points.

In any race, the key is voter engagement and turnout. Does Allred have the ability to coax finicky voters to the polls?

“I can beat Ted Cruz,” he said. “What we’ve tried to do in my past races is appeal to as many folks as possible, try to get as many people engaged in our democracy as possible and don’t take any voter for granted.”

It’s unclear what kind of competition Allred will face in the Democratic primary for Senate.

Other potential Democratic contenders include former San Antonio Mayor and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio. Already campaigning is businessman and former Midland City Council member John Love.

Playing offense

Unlike O’Rourke’s race against Cruz, Allred comes out forcefully against his opponent.

“He’s more interested in getting on Fox News and doing three podcasts a week,” Allred said of Cruz. “I’ve been trying to do the hard work of finding common ground and passing legislation and representing folks who I think deserve to have somebody who’s actually fighting for them.”

Allred, who describes himself as a business-minded, moderate Democrat, said he was prepared for Cruz to cast him as too liberal for Texas.

“There’s one extremist in this race, and that will be Ted Cruz,” Allred said. “I’m the one who has been shown to be a pragmatic person.”

During the interview, Allred blasted Cruz as selfish, bringing up the senator’s controversial trip to Cancún during the 2021 winter storm that left millions of Texas without power and water and caused the deaths of at least 246 people.

Democrats have continually mocked Cruz about leaving Texas during the storm.

“Cancún Cruz is beatable — progressives don’t like him. Republicans don’t like him,” said Kathleen Thompson, executive director at Progress Texas, which created the popular #HumansAgainstTedCruz T-shirts, stickers and internet hashtag.

Amid the criticism, Cruz called the trip a mistake.

“It was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I shouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad,” he told reporters after returning to Houston.

While discussing his reelection bid, Cruz said, “It is the honor of my life to represent 30 million Texans, and what I’m doing each and every day is going to Washington and fighting for 30 million Texans.”

Allred is largely unknown to most Texas voters. He acknowledged that it will be a large, costly campaign.

He’ll run on his record, Allred said.

Congressional acts

His first effort in the Capitol was to protect insurance coverage for people with preexisting conditions outlined in the Affordable Care Act, a promise he made on the campaign trail.

He then led the drive to bring the VA Medical Center to Garland. Building on that, he pushed a bipartisan bill that was signed into law authorizing construction of the Dallas VA Medical Center Spinal Cord Injury Center as well as a new veterans medical center in El Paso.

In February, Allred’s office announced that Prairie View A&M University will receive a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a national University Transportation Center. He says that as a member of the Transportation Committee, he helped lead the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will bring $35 billion to Texas, including hundreds of millions committed for EV charging, airport improvements, mass transit, broadband and road and bridge repair.

He voted with Sen. John Cornyn for bipartisan gun safety reform in the wake of Uvalde.

According to Roll Call, Allred in 2021 requested $241 million in earmarks, more than any other member in Congress. Much of that was for projects at DFW International Airport. The projects are in partnership with Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving.

“I try my best to bring people together,” he said.

But Allred will also have to defend his record in a state where Biden, who is running next year for reelection, is lagging in the polls. Republicans will cast him as a supporter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her agenda.

They will also say his talk of bringing people together came before and after he voted twice to impeach Trump.

“He’s taken a lot of votes under Nancy Pelosi and taken a ton of stances that work well for a moderate district but don’t really work that well for a conservative state like Texas,” Langston said.

Allred says he’ll do what’s best for Texas.

“It’s coming at a time where the country is as divided as ever, as is our state,” he said of his campaign. “Politics doesn’t have to be about pulling people against each other. It can be about bringing people together.”

Allred said he’ll miss representing District 32, which he’ll have to relinquish, win or lose in the Senate race.

He’s a son of the district and attended Hillcrest High School.

“I represent not just a district,” he said. “I represent my district, where I was born and raised.”

As for his uphill battle, Allred said he is confident.

“I’ve never lost an election in my life. And I don’t plan on starting now,” he said.