The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
81°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

U.S. House committee passes bill to delist wolves

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

In 2019 at Wolf Haven International in Tenino, Washington, a grey wolf, left, lives with a wolf-dog, right, at the sanctuary.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
In 2019 at Wolf Haven International in Tenino, Washington, a grey wolf, left, lives with a wolf-dog, right, at the sanctuary.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
By John Myers Duluth News Tribune

WASHINGTON — The House Natural Resources Committee last week passed a bill that would remove federal Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf.

The Republican-controlled House may yet act on the bill this year, but it is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-controlled Senate or be signed by President Joe Biden.

The federal government since the Clinton administration has tried several times to delist wolves in certain geographic areas, including the western Great Lakes, but have been thwarted by court rulings that found the animal still needs protections.

Republicans in Congress also have tried several times to pass a law that would supersede the court rulings, but they, too, have failed.

The latest bill was supported by both U.S. Rep Tom Tiffany, who represents northern Wisconsin, and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents northern Minnesota.

If the bill passed, it would give control over any wolf regulations back to state and tribal resource agencies.

Several hunting and livestock groups say the time is long-overdue to reduce wolf numbers. But wolf supporters say states can’t be trusted to keep wolves at a sustainable level and that the animals haven’t recovered over a large enough area of its former range to be considered a recovered species.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World