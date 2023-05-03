The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
59°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signs contract extension

May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 3:04 p.m.

Kamie Ethridge just completed her fifth season as Washington State women's basketball coach. (Getty Images)
Kamie Ethridge just completed her fifth season as Washington State women's basketball coach. (Getty Images)

Fresh off Washington State’s third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signed a one-year extension with the Cougars.

The deal will keep Ethridge in Pullman through the 2028-29 season. 

In March, Ethridge guided WSU to its first Pac-12 title in any female team sport, when the Cougars won the conference tournament championship in Las Vegas.

In five seasons at WSU, Ethridge is 74-75 overall, including a 42-22 mark over the past two years. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Area sports