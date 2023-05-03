Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signs contract extension
May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 3:04 p.m.
Fresh off Washington State’s third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signed a one-year extension with the Cougars.
The deal will keep Ethridge in Pullman through the 2028-29 season.
In March, Ethridge guided WSU to its first Pac-12 title in any female team sport, when the Cougars won the conference tournament championship in Las Vegas.
In five seasons at WSU, Ethridge is 74-75 overall, including a 42-22 mark over the past two years.
