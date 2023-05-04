Donald Trump’s hostile deposition played for jurors as E. Jean Carroll NYC rape case wraps up

Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former U.S. President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 4, 2023, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Molly Crane-Newman New York Daily News

NEW YORK – As writer E. Jean Carroll wrapped up her civil rape case against Donald Trump Thursday, a Manhattan jury saw dramatic footage of the former president disparaging her in his videotaped deposition.

Trump, who was golfing in Ireland as his bombshell trial drew to a close, is seen calling Carroll a “nut job” and other insults in the October deposition with the columnist’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan.

“I think she’s a whack job,” Trump said in the video played in court. “I think she’s sick, mentally sick.”

At one point during the sit-down, as Kaplan asked Trump about the alleged encounter at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s, he referenced Carroll’s statements in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper.

“She actually indicated that she loved it,” Trump inaccurately said. “Loved it, OK?”

Carroll was asked about the CNN interview during her testimony earlier this week when she told Cooper she refrained from using the term “rape” to refer to what happened to her. She said this was related to her feelings about rape culture and how sexual assault is glamorized in entertainment.

When Kaplan asked Trump about saying Carroll and other women who have accused him of sexual assault – including Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who have testified – are not his “type,” he doubled down, saying it was the truth, adding the attorney also wasn’t his “type.”

“You wouldn’t be a choice of mine either, to be honest,” Trump said in the video, defending his comments in the “Access Hollywood” tape as locker room talk.

The Daily News previously reported on unsealed portions of the deposition.

Carroll, 79, is suing Trump for sexual battery and defamation claims for the alleged assault she said happened on an unoccupied floor of a Midtown department store after they ran into each other and he invited her to come shopping.

The former Elle columnist says Trump defamed her when she came forward and in comments last year when he called her a “liar.”

After playing the deposition, Carroll’s lawyers called veteran CBS News anchor Carol Martin to the witness stand, the second friend she confided in about the alleged assault.

Martin told the jury that Carroll told her about the incident two days later after coming over to her place as they sat in the kitchen.

“‘You won’t believe what happened to me the other night,’” Martin recalled Carroll telling her. “And I didn’t know what to expect.”

“I just turned to her and she said, ‘Trump attacked me,’” Martin said. “There was only one (Trump) that I knew of. … Just having lived in New York so long. He’s sort of part of the landscape for me.”

Martin described Carroll telling her about bumping into Trump, becoming increasingly upset as she spoke.

“I think the more she spoke, the worse it got. At least that’s how I was feeling it,” she said. “It was a very disconcerting thing to hear.”

Martin told the jury they stopped several times in the conversation as she hugged an “agitated and anxious” Carroll as she recounted the alleged rape, with Martin repeatedly asking her to backtrack.

“She kept telling me what happened, that he attacked me,” Martin said. “I think she said ‘pinned me,’ and I still didn’t know what that meant … It wasn’t a linear conversation, as you’d expect.”

“She didn’t use the word ‘rape,’ that I recall,” Martin said. “She said it was a frenzy. She said, ‘I was fighting. I was fighting.’”

Carroll – who testified earlier this week that she first told her friend Lisa Birnbach when she left the store – told jurors she didn’t want to report Trump to police, despite Birnbach urging her to. Martin told jurors she agreed not going to cops was the right decision at the time.

“She explained that she thought she was doing the right thing by not doing anything, but she wasn’t asking me what I would do,” Martin testified. “At some point, I just volunteered that I didn’t think she should do anything because he was Donald Trump … He would bury her, is what I told her.”

Martin said she often wondered whether that was good advice in the decades following.

“I am not proud that that’s what I told her, in truth,” Martin testified. “But she didn’t contest [it].”

In Ireland early Wednesday, Trump repeated many of the statements included in his deposition from his golf course at Doonbeg on the country’s west coast. Reporters asked him upon his arrival whether his absence from the trial was disrespectful to the court.

Trump, whose lawyers told the court this week that he would not testify nor present any witnesses, told reporters from the golf course he intended to cut his trip short to return to New York and “confront” Carroll.

“I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person,” Trump told RTE News.

Asked by The News whether it was true Trump would be coming, Tacopina said, “No.”