Efton Reid III joining former GU teammate Hunter Sallis on Wake Forest’s roster

Gonzaga center Efton Reid III reacts during warmups before an NCAA Tournament first-round game against Grand Canyon at Ball Arena in Denver. (By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Wake Forest has added a second former Gonzaga player with Efton Reid III announcing his commitment Thursday to the ACC school.

“Patience is a virtue,” Reid posted on Instagram with pictures of himself in a No. 10 Wake Forest uniform.

Reid joins former GU guard Hunter Sallis, who committed to the Demon Deacons just over a week ago. Both were five-star recruits in the 2021 class – Reid No. 32 and Sallis No. 10, according to 247sports – with Reid choosing LSU and Sallis joining the Zags.

Reid visited Wake Forest, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last weekend. Virginia Tech and VCU also were interested in Reid, a Richmond, Virginia, native.

“It felt like family,” Reid told 247sports of his Wake Forest visit. “It was one of the best visits I’ve ever been on in my recruiting process. I felt instantly at home.

“Being closer to my mom was a big part of the decision. I’m not going to say exactly what her health problems are, but she has some health problems to where I need to move closer to home. I’m only three hours away from her, so it gives me the opportunity to visit her and be there when I’m needed. It’s just me, my mother and my brother.”

The 7-foot, 240-pound Reid began his career at LSU, starting 34 games and averaging 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 19.7 minutes. One of his better games came against Wake Forest with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor in LSU’s win in the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic. That performance likely caught the attention of Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes.

Reid transferred to Gonzaga, but he didn’t find consistent playing time behind senior starters Drew Timme (31.6 minutes) and Anton Watson (29.0). Reid was the first big off the bench initially before Ben Gregg assumed that role six weeks into the season.

Reid scored a season-high 16 points against NAIA Eastern Oregon, his only game in double digits this season. He played 2 minutes in GU’s season-ending loss to UConn, his only court time in four NCAA Tournament games.

As a two-time transfer, Reid would need a waiver approved by the NCAA to be eligible next season.

Reid has the size and strength to defend bigger ACC centers and the ability to score inside with either hand. He’s a career 57% shooter inside the 3-point arc. He had 26 blocks as a freshman but just two last season.

Reid joins a strong frontcourt with three 6-10 forwards (one is testing the NBA draft waters) and 7-1, 250-pound junior center Matthew Marsh, who made 16 starts last season. Andrew Carr, a 6-10 senior, started all 33 games last year and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer.

Reid and Sallis are hoping from more minutes and bigger roles in the ACC after coming off the bench at Gonzaga.

“I love Hunter,” Reid said. “I’ve known him since high school. We were actually Team USA roommates, so it’s great to have a guy on the team that you know you have great chemistry.”