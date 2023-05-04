Expect plenty of Derek Hough sightings with appearances at Gonzaga, North Central, and a visit to Coeur d’Alene

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Derek Hough’s Spokane itinerary is jammed. The iconic hoofer, who became a household name courtesy of his “Dancing With the Stars” performances, will hold court with his father Bruce Hough on Monday at Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

“Taking the Lead: Lessons in Leadership from the Art of Dance,” which benefits the Gonzaga Leadership and dance departments, is the program.

“We’re using dance as a metaphor with our lessons about leadership,” Hough said while calling from his Los Angeles home.

The Houghs will start Monday by working with students at North Central High School, and Derek Hough will teach a masterclass with Gonzaga dance students during the afternoon.

“I’m going to be crazy busy,” Hough said. “But I’m used to it. Most days are pretty hectic.”

Even though Hough will have little time on his hands, he and his father will trek to their longtime summer retreat in Coeur d’Alene. Every summer, the Hough family, which also includes Hough’s sister, dancer Julianne, would trek from their Utah home to their grandparent’s Coeur d’Alene house.

“The fondest memories of my life, as a child and as an adult, were at my grandparents house in Coeur d’Alene, where they lived for 65 years,” Hough said. “It’s our home away from home. It’s a special float house that’s over 100 years old. I have so many videos of me jumping into the lake. There is no place like it. All of these memories rush back when I return.”

When Hough, 37, isn’t reminiscing, he’ll be focused on dance with his father, who is a Gonzaga alumnus. “There is so much to leadership in the world of dance,” Hough said. “It’s your job to bring that out in a partner. I’ve experienced that on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ It’s about leading them mentally. It’s about dealing with their emotions and how to handle their nerves and build up their confidence. All of those elements translate into life, in practice and in real time. What we’re presenting is about dealing with the lead in life.”

The focus will be dance when Hough visits North Central High School. “I’ll talk about what I do and then I’ll take questions, which I love to get,” Hough said. “I’ll give advice. High school students often ask me about how to become a professional dancer. I’m a great source since I’ve been a dancer, who has competed around the world since I was 13 years old.”

The masterclass by Hough will be laid back but informative. “It’s going to be fun,” Hough said. “It’ll be a good time since we’ll be moving around. Motion equals emotion. The way we move affects the way we feel. Moving changes your state of mind. The students will go home with some new things I’ll talk about but they’re going to be working out. I’m big on work outs.”

Hough started his day with high intensity cardio and a weight lifting session. “I love that stuff,” Hough said. “I just went at it hard. I also love swimming and wake surfing on the lake at Coeur d’Alene.”

Speaking of his home away from home, Hough laughs about how many of his celebrity pals vacation in Coeur d’Alene.

“I started hearing from some of my friends out here about how they found paradise, the most beautiful place on earth,” Hough said. “They were talking about the lake at Coeur d’Alene and I told them, ‘Hey, that’s my lake!’ But that’s how it is now that Gozzer Ranch has opened. So many celebrities hang out there.”

Hough refuses to mention his famous friends who trek from Los Angeles to Coeur d’Alene, but such A-listers as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Alex Rodriguez have been spotted.

“It’s not just a stunning place, but the lake is a sacred place,” Hough said. “I love it there but I also love Spokane. It’s such a cool city.”

Fans who would like to experience a Hough concert, should take note that tickets for his “Symphony of Dance” show, slated for Oct. 5 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, are on sale. “You’ll see me and other dancers for more than 90 minutes. You’ll get all the bells and whistles of dance and music if you come out to see me when I come back with the show.”

In between his Gonzaga masterclass and 56-city autumn tour, Hough will return to “Dancing With the Stars” for his third season as judge.

“When I started on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (as a dancer in season 4), I remember people thought the show was a flash in the pan,” Hough said. “Now we’re going on season 32. The longevity is amazing. There is a reason why the show is so popular, for so long.”

Hough is looking forward to working with his sister, who was named co-host two-months ago. “That will be awesome,” Hough said. “I love being around my family. We’re all close. Julianne and I love to entertain. We love the outdoors and that goes back to all the time we spent in Coeur d’Alene when we were growing up.”