Former Shadle Park High School and Boise State QB Brett Rypien signs with Rams

By Ron Counts Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Former Boise State and Shadle Park High School quarterback Brett Rypien will continue his NFL career in Los Angeles.

The Rams signed Rypien to a one-year deal Wednesday, he confirmed to NBC reporter Mike Klis.

“I was in talks with a couple other teams but this ended up being the best situation,” Rypien told Klis.

“(It’s) close to home. I’m living in San Diego, too, so only a two-hour drive.”

Rypien, a graduate of Shadle Park High School, spent the past four seasons in Denver after signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He went 2-1 in three starts, two of which came last season. The 26-year-old hit the open market as a free agent in March.

He made $965,000 last season and has earned more than $2.9 million during his career, according to spotrac.com.

In Los Angeles, Rypien will likely compete for the No. 2 job with rookie Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back national championships the past two years. Dresser Winn and Case Cookus are the only other quarterbacks listed on the Rams’ roster.

Another former Georgia quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is the Rams’ starter, but he only played in nine games last season before going on injured reserve because of a concussion and neck injury. Stafford and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

Rypien told Klis that he knows expectations are high in Los Angeles.

“This organization is at the point now where they won a Super Bowl two years ago and I think that’s where they expect to be,” Rypien said. “They had a lot of injuries and stuff last year that derailed the season a little bit, but everything I’ve heard and seen the mentality is to get back this year.

“I’m excited to be a part of it and excited for the opportunity.”

Rypien was a four-year starter at Boise State from 2015 to 2018. He ended his college career ranked No. 2 in program history in career passing yards (13,581), passing touchdowns (90) and completions (1,036).