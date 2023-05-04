Gonzaga’s Anton Watson receives invite to NBA G League Elite Camp

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 9:30 p.m.

Anton Watson, who declared for the NBA draft last month while maintaining an option of returning to Gonzaga, has received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The G League camp is an opportunity for draft prospects to compete in front of NBA and NBA G League coaches, scouts and front-office executives.

The 47 players invited will play 5-on-5 games and participate in strength and agility drills.

The G League camp is May 13-14 in Chicago and precedes the NBA draft combine that runs May 16-18.

A select number of G League camp standouts will be invited to the NBA draft combine later in the week.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Watson is coming off a strong senior season.

Watson produced career bests in scoring (11.1 points), rebounds (6.2 rebounds), assists (2.4), steals (1.8), minutes (29.1) and 3-point percentage (33.3).

Watson made 60.8% of his field-goal attempts, 66.7% inside the 3-point line. He scored in double figures 21 times in 37 games with a season-high 20 points vs. San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Watson, who led Gonzaga Prep to a pair of State 4A titles, had 13-rebound efforts against Baylor and Pacific.

Watson, Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, Malachi Smith and Steele Venters have declared for the draft. Timme has said several times he plans on turning pro. Watson, Strawther, Smith and Venters have an option of returning to GU. Strawther will likely remain in the draft and Venters, a transfer from Eastern Washington, anticipates suiting up for the Zags.

The NBA combine is usually attended by roughly 70 players, many considered strong candidates to be selected in the two-round draft. The G League event typically features players rated just below those attending the NBA combine.

At least 14 past G League camp participants are on NBA rosters, including Jose Alvarado (New Orleans), Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers), Terence Davis (Sacramento) and Max Strus and Caleb Martin (Miami).