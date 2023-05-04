Jarrod Cande shines in seven-inning stint, Spokane Indians down first-place Eugene 9-4

Jarrod Cande struck out seven over seven innings and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-4 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park in Eugene on Thursday.

Cande (2-0) retired the first 14 batters he faced. He allowed just two hits and two walks overall and didn’t allow a run until Luis Toribio’s two-run home run with two down in the seventh inning.

He threw 89 pitches, 57 for strikes, and became the second Indians hurler to go seven innings this season.

Adael Amador went 2 for 6 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Benny Montgomery drove in two and Jordan Beck went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Spokane (11-10) scored twice in the first inning against Eugene starter Seth Lonsway on a fielding error and Beck’s two-out RBI single.

In the second, Amador reached second on a fielder’s choice, stole his team-leading sixth base and scored on a fielding error off a Benny Montgomery grounder.

Amador reached on another error in the fourth and scored on a double by Montgomery. Yanquiel Fernandez and Juan Guerrero added RBIs singles later in the inning.

The Indians added two in the seventh on a single by Amador and Montgomery’s sacrifice fly.

League-leading Eugene, which committed five errors, fell to 13-10.