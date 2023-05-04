Man wanted for alleged assault of Airway Heights police officer arrested after ramming patrol vehicles

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 6:39 p.m.

A 32-year-old wanted man from St. Maries, Idaho, was arrested Thursday after police allege he rammed vehicles and a building in Hayden.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Coeur d’Alene police officers located Jesse Brebner near U.S. Highway 95 and Hayden Avenue when he started ramming patrol vehicles, a building and civilian vehicles to evade law enforcement, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Law enforcement used “less lethal force” to arrest Brebner, the news release said.

He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of three counts of battery of a police officer, malicious injury to property, grand theft by possession, eluding and outstanding Washington warrants for escape and failure to comply with supervision.

Brebner eluded the U.S. Marshals Service the previous day and was the suspect in an Airway Heights incident in which a police officer was injured, the release said.